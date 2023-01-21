Next season, Lauren O’Hara will skate for the University of Minnesota, after making a huge impact with the Cougars over five years. Let’s let Gopher coach Brad Frost explain why he implored the Centennial star to join one of the premier college programs in the country.

“Lauren is a very smart forward who plays a strong game. She has great size and uses her reach to her advantage,” assessed Frost on signing day Nov. 9, when she was one of six recruits. “She has a high hockey IQ and makes an impact all over the ice. She has a knack for scoring goals or setting up her teammates."

