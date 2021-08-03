3M Open brings world to ‘front step’ of Blaine

The PGA Tour recently made a stop in Blaine as 72 professional golfers braved the heat and hit the links of TPC Twin Cities for the 2021 3M Open. Tournament winner 26-year-old Cameron Champ took home the trophy and more than $1.1 million dollars shooting -15 for the weekend, but Champ’s financial prize does not begin to compare to the massive economic impact the tournament has had on the city of Blaine.
TPC Twin Cities is a championship golf course designed by golfing legend Arnold Palmer and University of Minnesota alumnus and professional golfer Tom Lehman. The course opened in 2000 and quickly became a stop on the senior tour for the 3M Championship in 2001. The course hosted this event for 18 years until 2019, when the PGA Tour debuted its first tournament at TPC Twin Cities with the 3M Open. Now the course has completed its third year of a seven-year contract with the PGA, and as local businesses are beginning to move out of the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament and its economic influence are huge for the city of Blaine.
“Any time you get to bring the world to your front step, that is just absolutely an amazing opportunity,” said Blaine Mayor Tim Sanders. “There is a huge economic impact, and I feel like our businesses, our restaurants and our amenities deserve that economic impact right now after everything they have gone through.”
Months of planning went into creating a successful event for all parties involved. In addition to close work with various groups such as 3M, the PGA, the city of Blaine and Anoka County, safety for spectators, competitors, staff and local citizens has been at the forefront of the agenda. TPC Twin Cities is unique for a PGA Tour course because it is located within a residential neighborhood. Because residents were in close proximity to a professional sporting event, the implementation of various safety measures was necessary for the tournament to commence smoothly.
“We have done an excellent job working with other local law enforcement, like the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department, to really make sure that it’s as safe as possible,” said Sanders.
In addition to the significant boost it provided to Blaine’s local economy, the 3M Open was a huge treat for local golf fans following the lack of spectators or sponsors at the 2020 event. The city took another economic hit when it canceled the USA Cup at the National Sports Center in 2020. As Minnesota slowly begins to emerge from a difficult year and a half, the city of Blaine is ready for sports and recreation to regain its stature as a sports hub.
“We are a sports recreation community. We have embraced that. We know that sports and recreation are huge drivers for our economy and for the families that live here and the visitors that come to participate,” said Sanders. “We absolutely relish the partnership with the PGA Tour and we are grateful that we are able to host them.”
The tournament is expected to have around a $50 million impact on the region, with a bulk of that sum staying in Blaine. And as local businesses begin adjusting back to normal life, the 3M Open serves as a major economic lift for the north metro and the city of Blaine.
“It is a real catalyst for our businesses, our restaurants and our other amenities,” said Sanders. “There is just a lot of momentum right now in the metro, and in Blaine in particular, as people are discovering what a great place it is to raise a family; it’s a great place to visit and an even better place to stay.”
