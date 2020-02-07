Centennial picked up a 5-2 win over Totino-Grace at home Thursday evening, with goals by Owen VanTassel (power play), AJ Carls, Mason Wistrcill (power play), Max Marshall and Sam Munson. The Cougars (12-11) were up 4-0 before T-G (7-14-1) scored twice on power plays in the third, by Luke Delzer and Austin Burnevik. Centennial had a 35-31 edge in shots. Leo Troje made 31 saves.
