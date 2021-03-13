Centennial lost its conference finale to Maple Grove 5-2 on Thursday evening and will take a 13-5 record into playoffs. Morgan O’Hearn scored twice in the second period to pull the Cougars with 3-2 but the Crimson pulled away in the third period when Lauren Stenslie and Taylor Holm each hit her second goal of the game. The Cougars finished third of 10 teams in the Northwest Suburban, behind Andover (16-0 with two cancellations) and Maple Grove (14-4).

