The Centennial Cougars finished the regular season with a 17-1 record, beating Rogers 55-46 there Thursday evening. Jodi Anderson led with 24 points, including 6-for-6 on free shots as the team went 18-for-21. Jenna Guyer scored 10 points and Marissa Frost eight. Rogers (9-9) had Ellie Buzzelle with 15 points and Clara Glad with 14. Elk River also finished the regular season 17-1, but the Elks are officially the Northwest Suburban champion at 13-0 with the Cougars second at 12-1 and Maple Grove third at 11-2. The Cougars win over Elk River was in a non-conference game.
