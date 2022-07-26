Britta Clark almost went out for football as a senior at Centennial High School. Her dad and younger brother both played football and she envied that. She was serving as the Cougar team manager when she asked coach Mike Diggins about trying out.
Diggins told her, sure, if she could make it through the two-a-days, she’d be on the team. “But, I chickened out,” she said.
However, the 2011 CHS graduate did become a football player in her 20’s. For the last five years, she has been a member of the Minnesota Vixen, one of 11 teams in the nationwide Women’s Football Alliance.
In fact, the 5-foot-7, 215-pound defensive lineman has played in league championship games the past two seasons, this year on national TV.
“I’ll be back next year, for sure,” said Clark, 29, a landscaper who lives in Blaine. “I want to finally win that championship.”
The Vixen finished 6-3 this year, including playoff wins over the Nebraska Storm and the Cali War, then got thumped by the undefeated Boston Renegades 32-12 in the WFA PRO national championship on July 12 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Canton, Ohio. Boston, riding a 31-game win streak, beat the Vixen in last year’s finals also.
One extra thrill this year: “We were on TV for the first time,” she said. “The finals were on ESPN2.”
In high school, Clark competed in swimming and track (hurdles, throws). “I was just average,” she said about her prep sports. “I didn’t take sports really seriously then.”
Two acquaintances who play for the Vixen encouraged her to try out, back in 2018. Confident in her physical fitness, due to her grueling work as a landscaper, Clark tried out and made the team. She has been duking it out in the WFA trenches ever since. This season, she was one of eight linemen rotating in a defensive front four. She wears No. 93.
Like any football player, she’s sustained a few injuries: fingers, ribs, ankle, concussions. Nothing that would dampen her enthusiasm.
The women’s football rules are pretty much the same as the men’s rules, she said. Offenses tend to be more run-oriented, though. Minnesota had the most passing yards in the league, 115 per game, with rookie quarterback Erin Kelley from Apple Valley.
“We mainly try to hold the line,” she said about playing D-line. “I finally got my first (quarterback) sack this year, against Nebraska. That was pretty exciting.”
The Vixen are the longest-running women’s football franchise in the country — they started in 1999 — and play in the WFA’s top division. There are about 60 tackle football teams for women overall in the U.S. and Canada.
WFA teams play on high school fields. The Vixen home field is Edina High School, where their coach, Ryan McCauley, is a physical education teacher.
The Vixen draw six or seven hundred fans per game, Clark said, and had 1,200 one game. Games can be seen locally on Town Square Television.
Her dad, Rob, who played high school football in upstate New York, and college football for Northwestern of St. Paul, is a big fan and helps with filming the games. Her brother, Jordan, two years younger, played for the Cougars and Southwest Minnesota State.
While the WFA billed as a semi-pro league, the players aren’t getting paid; sponsorships are needed to cover expenses. They play because it’s an adventure and they love it.
“I like the family atmosphere we have,” said Clark. “And I like to hit people.”
