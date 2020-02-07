Elk River built a big first-half lead and held off Centennial 60-57 on the Elks court Thursday evening. Alexa Engebretson tallied 17 points, Johanna Langbehn 16 and Lydia Haack 14 for the No. 13 ranked Elks (15-6), who led 38-24 at the half. Jenna Guyer sank 16, Jodi Anderson 11 and Hannah Herzig 10 for the No. 10 Cougars (17-5).
