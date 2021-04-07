Students at Centennial High School (CHS) walked out of class to show their support for one of their peers Elaina Yang, who received anti-Asian text messages from other CHS students. Several students spoke during the event last week and community members also attended to show their support for the students and combating racism.
Latest News
- ‘Silence is violence’
- Nordic champ sets sights high
- Theater receives generous gift from Johnson & Johnson matriarch
- North + South = One expansive high school
- Water Warriors work around pandemic to fight for clean water
- District 624 proposes altering school start times for fall 2021
- White Bear Lake Police reports
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- Nuptials gone awry: Coping with COVID-19
- Mahtomedi Middle School students quarantined
- Lino Lakes Y will become north metro vaccine site
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- From martial arts to movies: Brandon Lee’s journey
- Indoor gun range planned on Centerville Road
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Lino Lakes police reports
- Bird’s-eye view to success
- Mahtomedi students establish equity advocacy group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.