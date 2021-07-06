Shadow dancers in the park

Early evening sunlight casts long shadows as instructor Carol A. Brecht-Wiles leads a group of students during a Centennial Community Education Latin line dance class in one of the pavilions at Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Early evening sunlight cast long shadows as instructor Carol A. Brecht-Wiles led a group of students during a Centennial Community Education Latin line dance class in one of the pavilions at Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines last week.

