BLAINE — At 11:39 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, the Spring Lake Park – Blaine – Mounds View Fire Department (SBM) along with response partners from Centennial Fire District (CFD), Lexington Fire Department and Lino Lakes Public Safety Fire Division, were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the yard at Fleet Farm, located at 10250 Lexington Ave. NE in Blaine.
SBM/CFD Chief Charlie Smith says crews observed a very large column of black smoke coming from the area of Fleet Farm. Upon their arrival, crews found a fast-moving fire in a large amount of palletized fertilizer, patio furniture, deer stands and other plastic/wood combustibles. Flame heights reached more than 50 feet high. Due to the size of the fire, a second alarm assignment was requested, which brought crews from Coon Rapids, Ham Lake and a second crew from CFD.
“First alarm crews attacked the large fire with multiple heavy caliber streams from two sides, cutting the fire off from further spread through palletized storage as well as bringing the main body fire under control in approximately 25 minutes,” Smith explained. “Total estimated water flow to bring the fire under control was 4,000 gallons per minute.”
Because of the amount of work required to overhaul the fire area in below-zero temperatures and the damaged area with significant collapse potential, a third alarm assignment was requested, which brought crews from Andover, Fridley and Lake Johanna. Crews remained on scene for approximately four hours. Smith said one firefighter was injured and treated at the scene by Allina EMS.
The main Fleet Farm building was protected from the fire and continues to operate normally. The cause of the fire is under investigation; a damage estimate was not available as of press time.
This fire successfully used the Anoka County Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which was fully implemented in 2021. The MABAS, which Smith said worked flawlessly, improves the dispatching of critical resources to expanding incidents.
In addition to all of the fire crews, the Blaine Police Department and Allina EMS also responded to the scene.
“Approximately 50 firefighters and 12 support personnel operated at this fire,” Smith said.
Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.