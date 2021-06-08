Seeking fatherly advice

Press Publications wants to hear from dads! What fatherly advice do/did you appreciate or not appreciate and why? Please send your answer to quadnews@presspubs.com, along with your name, town and a photo of yourself or yourself with your children. Fathers who participate will be entered into a drawing to receive tickets to a St. Paul Saints game. Submissions are due by noon on Thursday, June 10. 

