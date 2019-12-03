Scouts from Pack 432 and Troop 136 assisted the Centennial Community Food Shelf in putting together Thanksgiving Baskets for food shelf recipients Saturday, Nov. 23. At the event, each household receives a turkey plus all the fixings for a holiday meal. The Cub Scouts helped put items into the bags, while the Scouts BSA members helped carry items out to vehicles.Pack 432 has helped at the event and the other basket assembly events (Christmas and Easter) for over eight years.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.