Lino Lakes American Legion Post 566 representatives were recently joined by members of Scout Troop 136 for a flag retirement ceremony outside the legion building along Lake Drive. Dozens of flags that had been previously certified unserviceable were collected prior to the event. Following a brief ceremony, the flags were incinerated in a metal fire pit decorated in recognition of the various branches of the United States military. If you have a flag you need to properly dispose of, contact Lonni Olson at PR@cubpack432.com or visit bit.ly/troop136flags. — Photos by Paul Dols | Press Publications

