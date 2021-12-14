Santa climbed aboard a fire engine to collect donations. The annual Centennial Fire District Santa Parade collected 5,354 pounds of food and $1,595 in cash donations from Circle Pines and Centerville residents for the Centennial Community Food Shelf and the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf. The Lexington Fire Department will host its Santa parade beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
