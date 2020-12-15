Santa Claus (Brad Stephens) waved to spectators from the top of a Centennial Fire District truck as it rolled through the streets of Circle Pines Monday, Dec. 7. As the holiday procession made its way through town, neighborhood residents came out and donated $460, dozens of toys and more than 2,000 pounds of nonperishable food items for families in need. Centerville residents donated $745, a bunch of toys and more than 2,000 pounds of nonperishable foods.

