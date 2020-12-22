Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Blizzard conditions with heavy snow and gusty winds this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low -1F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Blizzard conditions with heavy snow and gusty winds this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low -1F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.