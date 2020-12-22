Lexington Fire & Rescue hit the streets with Santa and Mrs. Claus for the annual Santa Around Town event Saturday, Dec. 19. Lexington residents donated a record 2,495 pounds of food, $1,250 in cash and several toys for the Centennial Community Food Shelf. Several COVID-19 precautions were put in place including: social distancing from Santa and his helpers, wearing a face mask, not gathering with people outside of your household, and placing donations at the end of a driveway instead of in the hands of a helper. — Photos by Ethan Sorenson | Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.