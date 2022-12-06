Santa comes to town

Did you miss Santa in Circle Pines? Don’t worry, you can still see him when he rides through Centerville. The Centennial Fire District will hold its Santa Parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. To participate, have ready any nonperishable food and new, unwrapped toys you would like to donate. As Santa makes his way through your neighborhood, say hello, and firefighters will take the donations.  All donations will be given to the Centennial Community Food Shelf. The Lexington Fire Department will also host Santa Around Town at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. 

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

