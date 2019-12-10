The Centennial Fire District, with the help of Santa, held its annual Santa Parade Thursday, Dec. 5 in Circle Pines. During the parade, 1,067 pounds of food, $83 in cash and many toys were collected for the Centennial Community Food Shelf.
