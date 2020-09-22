The Chain of Lakes Rotary Club spent a couple hours at the Wargo Nature Center in Lino Lakes Sept. 12.
While at Wargo Nature Center, the Chain of Lakes Rotary removed invasive species, specifically burdock. Burdock is a tenacious weed with a massive taproot that does not respond well to herbicide control, plus it has a persistent seed bank. The hooked fruits are reputed to be the inspiration for Velcro. The leaves are similar in size and shape to rhubarb, causing more than a few people to refer to it as wild rhubarb. It is very likely in every Minnesota county, though it has not been recorded in several counties.
