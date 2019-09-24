The Chain of Lakes Rotary Club once again made the trip to Peltier Island to plant trees Saturday, Sept. 14. The island is the second-largest blue heron rookery in North America and is the symbol of Lino Lakes.
All of the 1,000 ash trees on the island will die, which threatens the rookery. Typically, blue herons create their nests high above the ground (often 50 feet up) to protect against natural predators, such as raccoons. The Chain of Lakes Rotary Club coordinated with the city of Lino Lakes to plant five large American linden (basswood) trees.
