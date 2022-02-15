The former Lino Lakes YMCA building is really starting to look like the Rookery Activity Center (RAC). Endurance Fitness has moved in and is offering a variety of equipment and classes, and flooring continues to be changed throughout the lobby, hallway and locker rooms.
This week, work will continue on the pool area and interior/exterior signage. Public Service Director Rick DeGardner said city staff continues to work on hiring staff and finalizing policies. The city of Lino Lakes is planning for a soft opening April 1. — Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications
