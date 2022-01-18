Roll up your sleeves

The nation is facing a blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. Dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.
There are upcoming blood drives in Blaine, Forest Lake, and many other cities in the north metro. To see a schedule of upcoming drives, visit recrossblood.org/give or mbc.org/donate-blood and enter your zip code.
