Centennial Fire District and Lexington Fire Department Chaplain Patricia Clearence conquered her fear of heights to climb a 75-foot ladder Sept. 14 to raise funds for Madelyn Latcham, a 4-year-old from Lino Lakes, who needs a medical alert dog. In addition to $725 raised online, another $865 was raised in person. 

