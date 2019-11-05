Anoka County Commissioner (Special Primary)
Jeff Reinert: 42.47%
Cindy Hansen: 24.45%
Craig Johnson: 18.54%
Karen Lodico: 9.10%
Kevin Ryan: 4.21%
Donovan McGuire: 1.23%
*The Nov. 5 election is a special primary election; Voters will choose from Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hansen in the special general election on Feb. 11, 2020.
Lino Lakes Mayor (Elect 1)
Rob Rafferty: 46.31%
Tony Cavegn: 39.54%
Pat Davern: 7.10%
Ashley Antus: 6.73%
Write-in: 0.33%
Lino Lakes City Council (Elect 2)
Michael Ruhland: 24.30%
Christopher Lyden: 23.86%
Melissa Maher: 17.79%
Michael Manthey: 15.67%
Teresa O'Connell: 10.81%
Brett Lincoln: 7.02%
Write-in: 0.55%
Circle Pines Mayor (Unopposed)
Dave Bartholomay: 97.28%
Write-in: 2.72%
Circle Pines City Council (Elect 2)
Matt Percy: 50.14%
Steve McChesney: 48.33%
Write-in: 1.53%
