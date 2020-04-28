Promdemic 2020

In an effort to make sure Centennial High School senior Alexis Mohlin still got to celebrate her senior prom, Ware Circle went all out with chalk, decorations and technology to put on a cul de sac prom. Mohlin invited a few of her close friends and they danced the night away while maintaining their social distance. Remember to submit your prom photos to quadnews@presspubs.com by April 30.
