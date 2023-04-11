• A community service officer (CSO) received a complaint from the 7300 block of Stage Coach Trail about dogs from the neighborhood defecating in a yard where the dog owners did not clean it up March 28. The CSO will follow up.
• An officer responded to a juvenile facility in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue on a report of an assault March 28. The officer documented the incident and a juvenile female was charged with a crime related to the incident.
• An officer was dispatched to the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue March 28 on a phone call report regarding identity theft. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a delayed report of suspicious activity in the 7600 block of Behm Lane March 28. The incident was documented at the caller's request. Extra patrol was offered but declined.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the 2200 block of Main Street March 28. The male driver showed signs of impairment, was arrested, and was later booked into the Anoka County Jail for second-degree DWI.
• An officer received a call of a delayed assault report in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 28. An adult male was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for kidnapping and domestic assault.
• An officer responded to a walk-in report at base regarding the identity theft of a resident who lives in the 6600 block of East Shadow Lake Drive March 29. The incident was documented.
• An officer was dispatched on a driving complaint in the area of Sunset Avenue NE and Main Street March 29. After an investigation, two adults were charged with disorderly conduct.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Ash Street March 29. During the stop, the officer learned a crime had been committed by the driver in another city. The officer notified the appropriate law enforcement agency and provided assistance.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for suspicious activity and illegal driving conduct in the area of Phelps Road and Otter Lake Road March 30. An adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI. A search warrant was obtained and a urine sample was collected. The adult male will be charged accordingly when the test results come back.
• Officers responded to a check welfare request in the 6200 block of Ware Road March 30. Officers arrived and learned an adult male was extremely intoxicated and couldn't care for himself. The male was transported to a hospital.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct in the 1700 block of Main Street March 30. An adult female was subsequently arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI and alcohol content of 0.08 or more.
• Officers responded to a report of a fire in the 500 block of Marshan Lane April 1. Officers located a power transformer, utility pole and trees on fire. The fire extinguished itself and the power company was notified. Officers attempted to make contact with a homeowner where the power line was down, but received no answer. The power company handled the situation.
• An officer responded to a report of a tree on a power line in the 6100 block of Centerville Road April 1. The power company responded and took care of the problem.
• An officer responded to a report of a fallen tree that blocked a roadway in the area of Woodchuck Circle and Woodchuck Court April 1. The officer was unable to remove the tree. Public works responded and cleared the tree.
• An officer responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle property damage crash in the 300 block of Arrowhead Drive April 1. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a call to assist a motorist who had hit a large pothole with their vehicle, which caused damage to a tire in the 8100 block of Lake Drive April 3.
• An officer responded to a report of an injured eagle near the 2300 block of Main Street April 3. The officer contacted a rescue center and a volunteer picked up the eagle for treatment.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 1900 block of Cardinal Drive in Centerville April 1 for a hit-and-run property damage accident.
• Officers were dispatched to the 8700 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington April 1 for a fire.
• Mail theft was reported near the intersection of School Road and W. Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines April 1.
• An officer observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations near South Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington April 1. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was ultimately arrested for third-degree DWI and possession of marijuana.
• Officers were dispatched to a property damage accident at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Lexington Avenue in Lexington April 2.
• Police responded to a hit-and-run property damage crash in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville April 2.
• Theft was reported in the 20 block of West Road in Circle Pines April 2.
• Property damage was reported in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington April 3. There is no suspect information at this time.
• Officers received a complaint of dogs being off leash at Baldwin Park in Circle Pines March 29. Community service officers will follow up on the matter.
• Police responded to a phone call report of possible identity theft in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington March 30. The female caller advised that an unknown suspect may have used her identity in past crimes. Police advised the victim of some options.
• Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of Willow Circle in Centerville March 30.
• A resident in the 200 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines called to report fraud March 31. The caller advised an unknown suspect opened up a cell phone account in their name. The caller was advised of options.
