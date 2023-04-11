• A community service officer (CSO) received a complaint from the 7300 block of Stage Coach Trail about dogs from the neighborhood defecating in a yard where the dog owners did not clean it up March 28. The CSO will follow up. 

• An officer responded to a juvenile facility in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue on a report of an assault March 28. The officer documented the incident and a juvenile female was charged with a crime related to the incident. 

