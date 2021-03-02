The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to a report of juveniles driving carelessly and littering in the area of Red Clover Lane and Grey Squirrel Road Feb. 16. The juveniles were warned and advised to leave the area.
• An officer responded to a report of a gas fireplace that had “exploded” in the 7600 block of Appaloosa Lane Feb. 17. The officer determined there was no fire. The gas had been shut off to the fireplace and the home was checked for dangerous gas levels. None was detected.
• An officer responded to a report of a disorderly customer at a local business in the 7000 block of Lake Drive Feb. 17. The customer was cited for disorderly conduct.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the 8000 block of I-35E Feb. 19. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a subsequent search revealed drug paraphernalia.
• An officer took a delayed report of theft from motor vehicle in the 500 block of Aqua Circle Feb. 19. The case is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a single snowmobile accident with an injured male in the 6400 block of Fawn Lane Feb. 19. The officers arrived and rendered aid to the male until the ambulance arrived. The ambulance transported the male to a hospital.
• Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had gone into the ditch in the 1000 block of I-35W Feb. 19. There were no injuries, and the male driver was issued a citation for a traffic violation.
• An officer was requested to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious activity call at a gas station on Victor Hugo Boulevard Feb. 20. The suspect was arrested for DWI.
• An officer took a delayed theft report from the 7600 block of Lake Drive Feb. 20. The case is under investigation.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 6900 block of Black Duck Drive Feb. 22 for a damage to property report. The complainant advised a vehicle had driven off a city trail and damaged their yard. The resident was advised to work with a city employee to assess the damage.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer located an unoccupied suspicious vehicle in the 10 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Feb. 17.
• An officer observed a damaged stop sign in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 17. The public works department was notified of the damage.
• Officers responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue NE in Circle Pines Feb. 17.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Village Parkway in Circle Pines Feb. 17. An adult male was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines Feb. 18 on a report of found drugs. The drugs were disposed of.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 18 on a possible burglary in progress. Officers located the possible suspects and learned a burglary did not occur. Officers are investigating further.
• An officer responded to a phone call theft report in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Feb. 19. The caller advised a suspect entered his vehicle and removed some items. The estimated loss is $30. Another theft was reported in the same block later that day.
• Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Feb. 19 on a property damage report. Information was collected.
• Officers were dispatched to Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines on a report of snowmobilers operating in a hazardous manner on Golden Lake Feb. 20.
• Police were dispatched to a delayed assault report in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 20.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 20 on report of found narcotics. The officer took custody of the substance and destroyed it.
• Police found a slumper in a vehicle in the area of Progress Road and Sorel Street in Centerville Feb. 20. Charges are pending.
• Officers responded to a property damage accident in the area of Main Street and Mound Trail in Centerville Feb. 21. The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Lovell Road and Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Feb. 21 but the driver did not stop the vehicle for the officer. The driver was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
• A theft was reported in the 9000 block of Lake Drive in Lexington Feb. 22.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Feb. 22. The driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.