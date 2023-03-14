The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington on a fraud report March 1. Upon arrival, police found an unknown male suspect had passed a counterfeit bill the previous day at the business. The estimated loss was $100.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington on a delayed report of theft March 1. The case is open pending follow-up.
• Police responded to a parking complaint near Brian Drive and Fox Run in Centerville made by Centerville Public Works March 1. Upon investigation, police found that a vehicle was parked in violation of state statute. The owner was cited.
• Officers observed traffic violations in the area of Edgewood Road and Lexington Avenue in Lexington March 4. A traffic stop was initiated and one female was arrested for DWI.
• On March 6, officers arrested a suspect in the area of North Road in Circle Pines on a warrant.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer took a delayed phone call report regarding a property damage accident in the area of Sunrise Drive and Glenview Drive Feb. 28. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
• An officer received a report regarding possible abuse of a vulnerable adult Feb. 28. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer investigated a gas drive-off in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Feb. 28. The officer identified a suspect, who was charged with theft.
• Officers responded to a call of an irate customer in the 2300 block of Rosemary Way Feb. 28. Officers arrived, determined no crime had occurred and trespassed the customer at the manager’s request.
• An officer responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 1900 block of Ash Street Feb. 28. The officer documented the information and completed a state accident report due to the severity of the damage. One vehicle was towed from the scene, and no injuries were reported.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male in the 1200 block of Main Street March 1. The male was found to have tampered with several parked cars and was issued a citation and transported to an open business to wait for a ride.
• An officer responded to a report of damage to property in the 300 block of Ojibway Path March 1. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a call of a physical altercation at a residence on Ware Circle March 1. One individual was later charged with assault-related charges.
• Officers responded to a residence in the area of Chokecherry Road March 1 on a report of an unknown person inside an attached garage. The officers checked the garage and found no apparent problems. Upon checking, officers and resident believed a box had fallen from a garage shelf and led the resident to believe that someone was inside.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on I-35E March 2. The female driver showed signs of impairment, was arrested and was later charged with fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer responded to a delayed report of a hit-and-run property damage accident on I-35E March 3.
• Officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the 700 block of Apollo Drive March 3. Officers investigated and found the driver in possession of controlled substances. The driver was arrested, tested and booked at jail.
• An officer was dispatched to assist a motorist who had run out of gas in the 100 block of Ash Street March 3. The officer learned the driver did not have a valid license and instructed the driver to call for a ride and not operate a motor vehicle until their license was reinstated.
• Officers were dispatched to a private residence on Crane Drive March 4 in response to a domestic situation. Officers arrested an adult male involved in the incident.
• An officer was dispatched in response to a phone call report regarding damage to property in the 7700 block of Appaloosa Lane March 4. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was requested to assist another agency with a K-9 track following an armed robbery in the 800 block of 45th Avenue North March 4. The suspects were located and taken into custody by other officers on scene prior to K-9 deployment.
• An officer responded to a call of a possible threat made through an electronic gaming platform in the area of Partridge Place March 6. Extra patrol was requested and an investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.