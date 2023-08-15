The Lino Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
Officers responded to a call of a domestic assault Aug. 1. After an investigation, an adult male was arrested and booked at jail for multiple offenses.
An officer was dispatched to a delayed burglary report Aug. 1 in the 2000 block of 80th Street. The victim was provided with a case number and the investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded to a domestic situation at a residence Aug. 1. The officer spoke to all parties involved and later arrested a male. The male was booked into jail for multiple domestic-related offenses.
An officer conducted a traffic stop Aug.1 on I-35E near Main Street on a vehicle for multiple driving violations. The male driver showed signs of impairment and was charged with fourth-degree DWI.
An officer stopped a vehicle Aug. 2 for swerving within its lane and speeding near in the area of Main Street and Woodland Drive. The adult female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. The female was booked into jail for third-degree DWI and an open container of alcohol.
An officer attempted a traffic stop Aug. 3 on a motorcycle for moving violations on I-35E near Main Street. The motorcycle fled from the officer. An alert on the motorcycle and driver was sent to law enforcement agencies regarding charges. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer took a delayed property damage accident report Aug. 3 from the 700 block of Apollo Drive. The caller provided their information to the other driver, but failed to get insurance information. The officer contacted a business nearby to identify the other driver. The investigation is ongoing.
While on patrol Aug. 3, an officer observed two juveniles out past curfew near in the area of Main Street and 20th Avenue. The juveniles were brought back home and released to parents.
An officer took a phone call Aug. 4 regarding a dog bite in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway. The officer found there was no indication the dog was a public safety risk. The owner was instructed to quarantine the animal.
An officer responded to a property damage accident Aug.5 in the 6700 block of 20th Avenue. The driver involved showed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for DWI and later charged with fourth-degree DWI.
An officer responded to a report of fuel theft Aug. 6 in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South. Two suspects were identified. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers were requested to assist the Centennial Lakes Police Department with a call of gun shots heard Aug. 6 in the 6900 block of Centerville Road. Officers responded to the area, located a shell casing, and then turned the scene over to Centennial police for the investigation.
An officer responded to a call Aug. 7 of possible shots fired in the 300 block of Carl Street. After investigation it was determined to be fireworks. A male was cited for the fireworks violation.
An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle Aug. 7 and found it was related to unlicensed door to door solicitors in the 900 block of Old Birch Street. The officer spoke with the male driver who said he was picking up coworkers. The male was advised of ordinances and he left to find his coworkers.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
Officers conducted a traffic stop Aug. 3 at the intersection of Flowerfield Road and North Highway Drive in Lexington. The vehicle was subsequently searched.
Officers were dispatched to a hit and run vehicle collision Aug. 3 near in the area of Pine Drive and Lake Drive in Circle Pines. The second vehicle and driver were ultimately located. One male sustained minor injuries.
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a bike Aug. 3 near in the area of Woodland Road and South Highway Drive in Lexington. The rider fled from the officer and resisted arrest. Eventually the rider was released to a parent on scene.
Police responded to the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Aug. 5 for the report of a neighbor dispute. One party was ultimately issued a notice of trespass.
Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct between multiple parties Aug. 6 in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington.
An officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville Aug. 6 for a theft report.
Officers observed Aug. 7 a vehicle near in the area of 73rd Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville fail to signal their turn and stay in their lane. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving while impaired.
An officer conducted a traffic stop Aug. 7 on two juveniles on bikes near in the area of Main Street and Centerville Road in Centerville.
Officers investigated suspicious activity at Baldwin Park in Circle Pines Aug. 7.
