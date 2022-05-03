The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer received an animal complaint in the yard of a residence in the 7700 block of Marilyn Drive April 19. The animal left the yard with no police interaction.
• Officers received a report of a fire hydrant leaking water on Post Road and Stage Coach Trail April 19. The officer closed the hydrant completely, which stopped the leak.
• Officers were requested by fire personnel to respond to an illegal burn in the 1200 block of Main Street April 19. The fire was extinguished.
• Officers received a delayed property damage report involving two vehicles on private property in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 19. There were no injuries, and both vehicles were drivable.
• An officer took a report regarding a suspicious phone call in the 1100 block of Main Street April 19. The officer documented the incident and provided the male with advice.
• An officer was dispatched to a report about a civil dispute in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway April 19. The officer documented the incident and offered suggestions to the caller.
• Officers responded to a residential area on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2200 block of Reiling Road April 19. Officer searched the area and the vehicle was not located.
• An officer was asked to speak with a resident regarding potentially stolen license plates in the 300 block of Ojibway Path April 20. Officers were unable to reach the caller.
• An officer took a phone call regarding a driving complaint on Fox Road and West Shadow Lake Drive. Information was shared with officers for extra patrol.
• An officer responded to a report of a theft of fuel at a local business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South April 20. This investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of a disorderly employee at a local business in the 6800 block of 21st Avenue South April 20. The terminated employee was gone upon arrival.
• Officers responded to a personal injury crash in the 8200 block of Lake Drive April 20. One driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
• Officers responded to assist another agency in pursuit of a vehicle April 20. The officers deployed spikes and were able to assist in stopping the vehicle. The driver and passenger were taken into custody by the investigating agency.
• An officer responded to a delayed report of suspicious activity in the 6500 block of Ware Road April 21. The officer documented the incident and spoke to the involved parties.
• An officer was conducting a follow-up to a call when the officer learned a male was trespassing on the property in the 6500 block of Ware Road April 21. Officers arrested the male and he was booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• A community service officer was dispatched to a call of a contained chicken in the 7700 block of Marilyn Drive April 21. The chicken was returned to its owners.
• An officer received a report of an attempted scam in the 1400 block of Karth Road April 21. The officer documented the information.
• An officer took a report regarding a traffic complaint in the 7900 block of Joseph Court April 21. The officer attempted to speak with the vehicle owner, but was unable to. Officers will provide extra patrol.
• An officer made contact with an individual driving an ATV who was violating a city ordinance and DNR registration law in the 6500 block of Enid Trail April 21. The driver was made aware of the ordinances and later corrected their registration violation.
• An officer responded to a suspicious activity report in the 6700 block of Clearwater Creek Drive April 21. The officer made contact with the involved parties and observed no apparent problems. The information was documented.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call reporting a theft in the 100 block of Century Trail April 22. The officer documented the incident and provided the caller with a case number. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stopped a vehicle whose registered owner had an expired license in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road April 22. The driver was subsequently arrested for several offenses.
• An officer responded to a property damage accident on Ash Street and Otter Lake Road April 22. The incident was documented and the case number was provided to individuals at the scene.
• An officer and fire responded to a local gas station for a fuel spill in the 7600 block of Lake Drive April 22. The fire division cleaned up the spill.
• An officer took a phone call requesting extra patrol due to speeding vehicles in the 7400 block of Sunset Avenue April 23. Extra patrol will be conducted in the area.
• Officers responded to a residence regarding reported damage to property in the 6300 block of Holly Drive North April 23. The damage was documented in the area checked. No suspects were identified.
• Officers responded to a neighborhood on a report of a disorderly male in the 100 block of Century Trail April 24. The male was gone prior to officers’ arrival, and his identity is unknown.
• An officer responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of Apollo Drive April 25. The officer made contact with the registered owner, and the vehicle was moved.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South April 25 because the registration on the vehicle was revoked and the registered owner didn’t have a valid driver’s license. The adult female driver was arrested and booked into jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and displaying revoked license plates.
• An officer responded to a follow-up request in the 7100 block of Whippoorwill Lane April 25. The caller believed stolen property was at a Lino Lakes location. Officer documented the incident and the stolen property was not located.
• While on patrol, an officer witnessed two dogs chasing wildlife on private property that backs up to a city park in the 6500 block of Pheasant Run South April 25. The officer spoke with the owner of the dogs about city ordinances.
• An officer was requested to assist an officer from another agency with a traffic stop on Brian Drive and 72nd Street April 25. The officer arrived and assisted as needed until they were cleared by the requesting agency.
Editor’s note: The Quad Community Press did not receive reports from the Centennial Lakes Police Department prior to press deadline.
