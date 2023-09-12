The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a theft report at a convenience store in the 6700 block of Hodgson Road Aug. 30. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 700 block of Main Street Aug. 31. The male driver was charged with fourth-degree DWI.
• Officers responded for an assault at a construction site in the 6600 block of Chestnut Street Aug. 31. After investigation, one male was arrested on assault charges.
• A community service officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Teckla Court for a complaint regarding cats in a neighborhood Aug. 31. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded on a report of a broken window in the 2200 block of Lacasse Drive Aug. 31. The officer determined the window was broken by an unintentional rock strike.
• An officer was requested to assist another agency with a K-9 track after a suspect fled from a crashed vehicle in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE Aug. 31. The suspect was located and arrested without incident.
• Officers and fire personnel responded to assist two stranded kayakers near the 7700 block of Main Street Aug. 31. They were transported to shore without incident.
• While on patrol in the 6500 block of Pheasant Run South Sept. 2, an officer located a vehicle in a city park after hours and three males on the playground. The males were advised of the park hours and left without incident.
• Officers responded to a senior care facility in the 600 block of Market Place Drive for an assault Sept. 3. An ambulance transported an adult female to a hospital to be evaluated. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of juveniles climbing on scaffolding on a construction site in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 3. The juveniles were gone upon officers’ arrival.
• An officer took a report of property damage in the 200 block of Baldwin Circle Sept. 3. There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers were advised of a stranded boat on a local lake near the 7400 block of Main Street Sept. 4. The officers worked with fire personnel to assist the boat operator back to shore.
• An officer was dispatched to a possible personal injury crash near Enid Trail and Sioux Lane Sept. 4. The incident was reported automatically by a smartphone. The officer determined there was no accident, and that the phone had fallen from a vehicle. The phone was located and returned to the owner.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on I-35E near Main Street Sept. 4. The male driver was charged with fourth-degree DWI.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 800 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 23 for a report of theft. The investigation is ongoing.
• Property damage was reported in the 0 block of Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines Aug. 24.
• Officers were dispatched to a business in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Aug. 25 for a burglary. Suspects were gone on officer arrival. The incident is under investigation.
• Police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Pointcross Drive and Lake Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 25. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Officers located juveniles in Lexington Memorial Park after hours Aug. 27. Their parents were contacted and the juveniles were escorted out of the park.
• Police were dispatched to a parking lot near the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in the city of Lexington Aug. 28 on a report of a possible dead body. Officers subsequently located a deceased male in a vehicle and notified the Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division for an investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Aug. 30 on a threat report. Officer took information regarding a party who was making threats over the phone. There are no known suspects at this time.
• Officers received a phone call from a resident in the 800 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 31 regarding a neighborhood dispute.
• Police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Woodland Road in Circle Pines Aug. 31 on a hit-and-run accident. Officers subsequently located the suspect, who was arrested for DWI.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near North Road and North Star Lane in Circle Pines Sept. 1. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI. That same day, an officer observed a driver without a seatbelt near Pine Drive South and South Drive in Circle Pines. That driver was arrested for possessing a controlled substance.
• Police were dispatched to a water rescue near Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 4.
