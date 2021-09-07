The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers assisted another agency in taking two people into custody after a pursuit near Arrowhead Drive and Lakota Trail Aug. 24.
•Police received a delayed theft report from the 500 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 24. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer took a delayed theft from motor vehicle report from in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 24. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer took a report of a gas drive-off in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Aug. 24. The officer attempted to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, but was unsuccessful. The incident remains under investigation.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 8000 block of Rondeau Lake Drive Aug. 25. The complainant was advised to call police again if/when they see the person again.
•A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6900 block of Black Duck Drive Aug. 25.
•An officer received a call regarding a snapping turtle in the 500 block of Hawthorn Road Aug. 25. When the officer arrived, the turtle had already left the area.
•Officers responded to a call of a power line down in the 8000 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Aug. 26. The fire division responded to handle the incident.
•An officer responded to a call of a semaphore that was malfunctioning in the 200 block of Ash Street Aug. 26. The county highway department was requested to repair the problem
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near Lake Drive and I-35W Aug. 27. Officers found a male driver slumped over the steering wheel, and the driver was subsequently cited for driving after revocation and drug offenses.
•Officers took a theft by swindle report from a resident in the 7300 block of Geneva Court Aug. 27. The investigation is ongoing.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 6100 block of Linda Lane Aug. 28. Officers found juveniles out after curfew and parents were contacted.
•An officer assisted another agency with a high-risk traffic stop on I-35E near Main Street Aug. 28. The suspect vehicle fled from officers. The investigation continues.
•An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for speeding in the 1000 block of Main Street Aug. 29. The vehicle initially stopped, but then fled. The incident is under investigation.
•Officers responded to a possible oven fire on Willow Pond Trail Aug. 29. Upon arrival, the fire was out. Fire staff ventilated the home. There were no injuries.
•Officers were requested to assist the Centennial Lakes Police Departme with a reported burglary in progress in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington. Officers assisted with establishing a perimeter. Officers cleared the scene before the investigation was completed.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Suspicious activity in progress was reported in the 8800 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington Aug. 25. Upon officer arrival, the suspect was gone.
•A property damage accident was reported in the 9100 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Aug. 25.
•Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville on report of a slumper. Officers found a female, who was not in need of medical attention, and requested she leave the property. The female was subsequently trespassed from the property, as she refused to leave.
•Police responded to the 1 block of Central Street in Circle Pines Aug. 25 to check the welfare of a male who was passed out in a drive-thru. The male was found to be under the influence and was released to a sober party after being check out by paramedics.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Aug. 26. The driver was cited with expired registration (2018) and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
•Officers responded to a phone call report of a theft from motor vehicle that occurred in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Aug. 27. The caller advised an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and removed several items. The estimated loss is $100. Several other thefts were reported on that block the same day.
•An officer conducted a routine license plate check on a vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville Aug. 28. The license plate came back stolen, and when the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. A short pursuit ensued before the officer decided to end the chase.
•Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Aug. 29 on report of a structure fire. The officer secured the scene and stood by with fire and EMS personnel.
•A hit-and-run property damage accident was reported in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 30. A Keeping Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert on the suspect vehicle was issued to neighboring agencies.
•An officer responded to a suspicious activity report in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville Aug. 31. A male riding a bicycle was given a verbal warning.
•A property damage accident involving two vehicles was reported at the intersection of Lake Drive and Pointcross Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 31.
