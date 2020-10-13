The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a reported theft from a vehicle in the 6500 block of Stella Lane Sept. 29. The officer documented the incident; no suspects have been identified.
• An officer stopped a vehicle with two suspicious individuals in the 100 block of Robinson Drive Sept. 30. One individual was arrested for driving with a canceled license. The officer also discovered drugs in the vehicle, and one person was arrested. Charges are pending.
• Officers responded to a business in the 500 block of Lilac Street Sept. 30 on a report of a person at the location with a warrant. After police confirmed the active warrant, the person was taken into custody and transported to the juvenile correctional facility.
• An officer responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 7700 block of Carole Drive Sept. 30. Several people were advised they were trespassed from the caller's property.
• Officers responded to the 6800 block of Lakeview Drive Sept. 30 to a report of a vehicle that drove off the road, into trees and then drove away. The officers subsequently located the vehicle and the driver was arrested on multiple charges, including DWI.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a passing violation in the 7900 block of Lake Drive Oct. 1. The male driver was subsequently arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. He was transported to jail.
• An officer took a mail theft report from the 100 block of Egret Lane Oct. 1. The case remains under investigation.
• An officer was on patrol and found several juveniles behind a closed business in the 7600 block of Village Drive Oct. 1. The officer identified all juveniles and advised them to leave the area.
• Officers responded to a check the welfare request relating to an adult female in a vehicle in the 6000 block of Red Birch Court Oct. 1. Upon investigation, the female was arrested for DWI and booked into jail.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for lane violation and failure to dim headlights in the 1300 block of Main Street Oct. 1. The driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• A community service officer (CSO) responded to an email complaint of two dogs that bark constantly and disturb the peace in the 6500 block of Stella Lane Oct. 2. The CSO advised the dog owners of the dog-related city ordinances.
• Officers were dispatched to a chimney fire at a home in the 800 block of Lois Lane Oct. 2. When officers arrived, the fire was already out. Officers assisted the fire department, which handled the incident.
• Officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Lake Drive and Main Street Oct. 3. Officers located the vehicle and, after an investigation, arrested the driver for fourth-degree DWI and test refusal.
• An officer was dispatched for a theft from vehicle report in the 6600 block of Blue Heron Drive Oct. 4. The case remains under investigation.
• Officers responded to vandalism of a residence with toilet paper and other items in the 100 block of Century Trail Oct. 4. The suspects are unknown and damage is not believed to be permanent.
• An officer responded to a damage to property report in the 7700 block of Main Street Oct. 4. There are no suspect(s) at this time.
• Officers were dispatched to a property damage accident at the intersection of Ash Street and Hodgson Road Oct. 4. Officers investigated and determined the accident was the result of a road rage incident. An adult male was subsequently charged with failure to drive with due care.
• Officers responded to a report of a theft from motor vehicle and damage to property in the 7400 block of Main Street Oct. 4. The incident remains under investigation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to suspicious activity in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Oct. 1. The caller advised she had found some empty packages and boxes on the south side of the building that appeared to have been opened and dumped there. The owner of the building was contacted.
• Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Oct. 2. Officers made contact with a male and advised him to stay away from the reporting party.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Centerville Road in Centerville Oct. 2. The driver was subsequently arrested for second-degree DWI.
• Officers responded to a phone call report of a theft in the 60 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Oct. 3. The caller advised an election campaign sign was stolen from her yard the previous night. The estimated loss was $25. Another caller from West Golden Lake Road also reported their political sign as stolen the same day.
• Officers responded to a suspicious activity report in the 3600 block of Flowerfield Road in Circle Pines Oct. 3. Officers located two juvenile males, who were verbally warned for multiple violations.
• Officers were dispatched to a fireworks complaint in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Oct. 4.
• Police were dispatched to a damage to property report in the 9200 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Oct. 4. Information was collected.
• Officers were delayed to a phone call report of a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 200 block of Heritage Lane in Circle Pines Oct. 6.
• Officers responded to a suspicious activity report in the 1600 block of Lakeland Circle in Centerville Oct. 6. Officers found juveniles vandalizing a home and gave them a warning.
• An enclosed trailer was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Dupre Road in Centerville Sept. 30. The estimated loss is $2,500.
• Officers responded to a suspicious activity report in the 7100 block of Shad Avenue in Centerville Sept. 30. The caller advised he received a package in the mail from an address in Colorado. It turned out to be a broken metal toy.
