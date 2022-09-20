The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a possible theft in the 700 block of Lake Drive Sept. 6. No suspect information is available; the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer received a harassment report regarding possible defamation in the 500 block of Lilac Street Sept. 6. The incident is being investigated.
• Officers were requested to assist a neighboring agency with a theft in progress in the 14500 block of West Freeway Drive NE Sept. 6. The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.
• An officer responded to a report of a stolen bicycle in the 7700 block of Marilyn Drive Sept. 7. The officer documented the incident and provided the complainant with a case number. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a delayed report of theft from motor vehicle in the 200 block of Woodridge Lane Sept. 7. The incident was documented and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to an animal complaint regarding an aggressive dog at large in the 100 block of Green Briar Drive Sept 7. The area was checked and the dog was not located. The report was forwarded to a community service officer for follow-up.
• Officers responded to a delayed report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Hawthorn Road Sept. 8. Information was gathered; there are no suspects at this time.
• Officers received a phone call request for extra patrol in the 7700 block of Lake Drive Sept. 8. Information was passed along to officers.
• Officers responded to assist another agency with a reported single-vehicle rollover in the 800 block of I-35W Sept. 8. Officers arrived on the scene and found there were no injuries.
• An officer responded to a call reporting someone who appeared to be slumped over a steering wheel of a vehicle in the 6500 block of Ware Road Sept. 9. The vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.
• A community service officer received a parking complaint regarding construction equipment in the 6500 block of Stella Lane Sept 9. The equipment was for construction of a nearby roadway, and the company placed warning signs for the equipment.
• Officers responded to a business on the report of a theft that had just occurred in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 9. The officers located the suspects and charges were issued for theft-shoplifting, possession of stolen property and displaying unregistered plates.
• An officer responded to a traffic complaint on Stoneybrook Drive and Pheasant Hills Drive Sept. 10. The officer documented the incident and was not able to locate the involved vehicle. Extra patrol was requested.
• Officers searched an area for a missing male from another jurisdiction in the 7000 block of Otter Lake Road Sept. 11. The male was later located by the requesting agency.
• An officer responded to a report of a natural gas odor in a home in the 7300 block of Crane Drive Sept. 12. The fire division assessed the gas readings in the home.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers observed a disabled vehicle in the area of Griggs Avenue and Lake Drive in Lexington Sept. 7. Officers were unable to locate the owner. The vehicle was impounded and towed.
• Police filed a fraud report in Lexington in the 8800 block of Syndicate Avenue Sept. 7.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Westwood Road and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Sept. 8. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• While on patrol in Baldwin Park in Circle Pines, officers moved off a path to allow a pedestrian with a dog to safely pass and the squad made contact with a tree, causing a scratch on the passenger side rear graphics Sept. 8.
• A community service officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of 72nd Street in Centerville Sept. 9 for a noise complaint. The caller informed dispatch that this is an ongoing issue.
• Officers observed a vehicle run a red light at Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 9. Officers determined the driver’s license was canceled inimical to public safety.
• Police responded to the 10 block of Woodcrest Drive in Circle Pines on a report of suspicious activity Sept. 11.
• Damage to property was reported in the 9100 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 12.
• Officers responded to a theft report in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Sept. 12. The caller advised that an unknown suspect stole a few items from her apartment this past weekend. The estimated loss was about $1,000.
• Officers responded to a report of damage to property in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Sept. 13. The caller advised an unknown suspect caused damage to the driver’s side door of his Chevy truck. The estimated damage was $1,000.
