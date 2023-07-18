The Lino Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
• An officer responded July 4 to a park on County Parkway E for a property damage hit-and-run crash. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a phone call regarding a possible vehicle theft July 4 in the 7300 block of Lake Drive. The caller reported their vehicle was sold without their permission. The seller of the vehicle claimed they were given permission to sell it by the owner. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer received a fireworks complaint July 4 in the 100 block of Red Clover Lane. The officer located a family who had been lighting the fireworks and reviewed fireworks laws. Officers responded to numerous fireworks complaints that same day.
• An officer was requested to assist the Minnesota State Patrol on a traffic stop July 4 in the 6400 block of I-35E. The officer ultimately gave two adult males a ride to the closest gas station to wait for a ride.
• A resident reported July 5 that a speed limit sign had been stolen from the eastbound lane (in the 800 block) of Pine Street. Lino Lakes Public Works was notified and requested to replace the sign. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a residence July 5 for a domestic situation. An adult male was subsequently arrested and booked into jail.
• An officer took a report July 5 of a damage to property incident at a construction site in the 7700 block of Lake Drive. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched July 6 to a residence regarding a package theft in the 6700 block of 21st Avenue S. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers assisted the state patrol with a personal injury accident July 6 on I-35W near West Freeway Drive NE. Care was provided until the ambulance staff arrived and took over. The investigation was handled by state patrol.
• A person who wished to remain anonymous called July 6 to report suspicious activity in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway.
• An officer responded to a wildland fire July 6 in the 2100 block of Phelps Road. The fire was extinguished by staff from Lino Lakes and Hugo Fire Departments.
• An officer responded to a suspicious activity report July 7 in the 6400 block of Tomahawk Trail. The officer made contact with involved parties and at the request of the property owner.
• A community service officer received a report July 7 of a truck that dumped gasoline in the street near Chestnut Street and Cypress Street. It was deemed the gas was not a threat to public safety.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop July 7 on the I-35W ramp off of Lake Drive and detected the odor of marijuana. The officer conducted a vehicle search and seized a small amount of marijuana. An adult female was cited.
• An officer assisted another department on a structure fire July 8 in the 6800 block of Beaver Pond Way. The fire was put out by the fire department and police.
• Officers and fire division responded to a call of a plane that crashed into a pond July 8 near the 7300 block of Watermark Way. The pilot was able to escape the crash and swam to shore. Multiple agencies are investigating the incident.
• An officer received a phone call July 8 of a possible prank phone call to emergency services that was going to take place. The incident was documented.
• An officer responded July 9 to a report of suspicious activity involving a man asking for gas money in the 7500 block of Lake Drive. The male left prior to the officer arriving at the location.
• An officer stopped a vehicle July 10 for speeding and illegal driving conduct in the 200 block of Main Street. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for third-degree DWI, alcohol content 0.08 or more within two hours and speeding.
• An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle July 10 at a closed business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive and observed a controlled substance in plain view. The driver was identified and was issued a citation.
• An officer responded July 10 for a call regarding an aircraft crash investigation in the 2100 block of Bay Drive. A male was later cited for damage to property.
• An officer stopped a vehicle July 10 for speeding and illegal driving conduct in the 1500 block of Birch Street. A juvenile female was cited for speeding and failure to drive in a single lane.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched July 5 to Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines on a report of a tree branch that had fallen. Officers located part of a large tree that had fallen and the public works department was advised.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop July 6 in the 9300 block of Lake Drive in Lexington for a stop sign violation.
• Possible animal neglect was reported July 6 in the 8900 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington.
• Police responded July 6 to a vandalism report in the 7100 block of 21st Avenue in Centerville.
• Damage to property was reported July 7 on Central Street in Circle Pines.
• Officers responded to a house fire July 8 in the 6800 block of Beaver Pond Way in Centerville.
• Police conducted a traffic stop July 8 in the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines. A stolen vehicle was located and multiple arrests were made.
• Fraud was reported July 10 in the 1800 block of Pioneer Lane in Centerville.
• Officers took a delayed harassment report July 10 at the police station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.