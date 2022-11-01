The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer responded to a property damage crash involving one vehicle in the 300 block of Main Street Oct. 18. The vehicle struck two deer and was disabled. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Offices received a driving complaint from the area of Holly Drive and Cassiopeia Court Oct. 18. The complainant wanted the information documented, but no action was taken by police.
An officer responded to a report of a dog bite in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive Oct. 18. The officer spoke with the complainant, who was not injured.
An officer responded to a home in the 6600 block of Timberwolf Trail Oct. 18 on report of a fire. The homeowner reported they had a fire in their kitchen, which was extinguished prior to police arrival. The fire department arrived and evaluated the scene to confirm the fire was extinguished.
Officers responded to a report of a fire at a construction site in the 2100 block of 21st Avenue South Oct. 18. Officers located a construction trailer on fire and secured the area for the fire division to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officers responded to a single vehicle crash on I-35W Oct. 19 and assisted the Minnesota State Patrol.
An officer responded to the 7700 block of Marilyn Drive Oct. 19 for possible suspicious activity. A resident reported a suspicious person in their neighbor's yard. The officer subsequently made contact with three people who were conducting door-to-door campaigning. No problems were found.
An officer responded to a request for extra patrol due to traffic violations occurring in the 7700 block of Lake Drive Oct. 19. Information was passed along to other officers for extra patrol in the future.
Officers responded to a civil dispute regarding business ownership in the 400 block of Apollo Drive Oct. 19. The parties were advised to consult an attorney, and one person was trespassed from the business.
A theft was reported at a business in the 400 block of Apollo Drive Oct. 19. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer responded to a report of vehicle theft in the 200 block of Teckla Court Oct. 19. The case is under investigation.
Officers responded to a park in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive Oct. 19 after residents reported hearing an explosion in the area. Officers located damage to city property consistent with a firework being set off.
An officer was dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Apollo Drive on a report of theft Oct. 21. The incident was documented, and the investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded to a report of a confrontation in the 600 block of 62nd Street Oct. 21. Officers investigated and issued citations for disorderly conduct.
Officers located a group of juveniles who were out after curfew in the 6400 block of Langer Lane Oct. 22. When the officers approached the group, they fled. Officers were unable to locate the juveniles after they fled.
Officers responded on a report of two males physically fighting in the yard in the 6400 block of Fawn Lane Oct. 22. Officers arrived and took statements from both parties. The incident was forwarded to the prosecuting authority for charging considerations.
While on routine patrol, an officer observed suspicious activity at a construction site in the 7400 block of 20th Avenue Oct. 23. The area was cleared with a police K-9. No one was located.
An officer handled a suspicious activity report of juveniles throwing an unknown substance at a vehicle in the 6500 block of Clearwater Creek Drive Oct. 23. The case is under investigation.
A resident in the 6900 block of Lake Drive reported identity theft Oct. 24. The case is under investigation.
An officer responded to a report of damage to property in the 8200 block of 20th Avenue Oct. 24. The incident was documented, and there is no suspect information at this time.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Police responded to the 8900 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington Oct. 19 for possible disorderly conduct.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines Oct. 19.
Officers responded to the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Oct. 19 on a public assist call to help a person trapped in an elevator. The officers assisted rescue in gaining access to the elevator and freeing the person.
Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle tampering on Edge Drive in Circle Pines Oct. 19.
A motorcycle was reported stolen in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines Oct. 20.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 1900 block of 72nd Street in Centerville Oct. 20.
Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington Oct. 21. The driver was subsequently issued a citation.
Officers were flagged down while in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Oct. 22 by someone who had information regarding narcotics.
A grass fire in the 6800 block of Beaver Pond Way in Centerville was reported Oct. 22.
An officer observed a driver make multiple traffic violations near the area of Main Street and Lakeland Circle in Centerville Oct. 22. An adult male was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
An officer observed a motorcycle swerving and driving erratically in the area of Jackson Avenue and Woodland Road in Lexington Oct. 23. The officer stopped the motorcycle and an adult male was arrested for third-degree DWI.
A driver was stopped near the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Oct. 23 for expired registration. The driver was ultimately cited for driving an uninsured vehicle and driving without a valid license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.