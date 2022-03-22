The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to a call of suspicious activity at a closed business in the 6900 block of Otter Lake Road March 8. Two males were subsequently arrested for burglary.
• An officer responded to a local business for a report of vandalism in the 700 block of Apollo Drive March 8. Officers investigated the incident and determined it was a civil issue.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 300 block of Main Street March 8. Drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle and the driver was cited for the violation.
• Officers responded to loud noises coming from an apartment in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 9. The officer spoke with the resident of the apartment and learned he had been in a disagreement with his brother. No assault was reported and the brother who did not live at the location had left prior to the officers’ arrival.
• An officer was dispatched to investigate a report of damage to property in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 10. The officer investigated the incident and there is no suspect information available at this time.
• An officer was dispatched to a theft report in the 7300 block of Sunset Avenue March 10. The incident was documented and extra patrol was provided.
• An officer received a report of a suspicious person inside a closed business in the 6500 block of Ware Road March 10. The person was identified as an after-hours employee.
• Officers stopped a male riding a bicycle without proper equipment in the 7300 block of Lake Drive March 10. The male was identified and advised whatwas required on a bicycle.
• An officer was dispatched on a phone call report of suspicious activity in the 7000 block of Sunset Avenue March 10. The officer documented the incident and provided extra patrol.
• An officer was dispatched to a business for a theft report in the 400 block of Park Court March 10. The case is under investigation.
• An officer was dispatched to a delayed theft report in the 6400 block of Pheasant Hills Drive March 10.
• Officers received a fraud report in the 1500 block of Holly Drive March 10. The victim had a financial loss associated with the scam, and no suspects were identified.
• An officer located a male with an outstanding warrant in the 400 block of Part Court March 10. The male was arrested and transported to jail.
• An officer took a report of a fraud in the 6000 block of Foxtail Drive March 10. The officer documented the incident and is investigating.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident on Lake Drive and Market Place Drive March 11. No one was injured, and the officer documented the incident.
• Officers responded to an anonymous report of a noise complaint in the 1000 block of Birch Street March 12. Officers arrived in the area and did not hear any loud noises.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on 21st Avenue and Main Street March 12. The officer found the passenger had an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle. The evidence was secured and the passenger was mailed a citation.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for multiple lane violations on Ash Street and Centerville Road March 12. Through investigation, the officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and booked at jail.
• An officer was requested by another agency to assist with a panic alarm in the 1900 block of Main Street March 12. The officer assisted and located the owner of an unreported stolen license plate.
• Officers attempted to arrest a male at a residence on a warrant in the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive March 13. The male was not at the location.
• Officers responded to a residence for a report of suspicious activity in the 7500 block of Woods Edge Boulevard March 13. The officers checked inside the home and found no problems.
• Officers responded to a report of a possible injury accident in the 600 block of I-35W March 14. Officers learned it was a property damage accident and the vehicle was towed.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident on Birch Street and 20th Avenue. There were no injuries. One vehicle was towed from the scene and the other was driven from the scene.
• A community service officer was dispatched to a report of a vehicle in a ditch in the 6700 block of Lake Drive March 14. The vehicle was removed without incident.
• While on patrol, an officer observed a disabled vehicle in the ditch in the 6200 block of Hodgson Road March 14. The vehicle was not a hazard to traffic and a private tow was ordered. The officer provided the occupant a transport to a family member’s home.
• An officer took a report of a stolen vehicle from a dealership in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road March 14. The vehicle was entered as stolen and an investigation is underway.
• An officer was contacted regarding suspicious activity in a county park in the 7700 block of Main Street March 14. The officer investigated the area for an offensive flyer attached to a tree and found it had already been removed. The county parks department was advised of the activity.
• An officer responded to a local address on a noise complaint in the 7800 block of Marilyn Drive March 14. The officer did not observe any noise violations.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington March 9. A male was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a female was arrested for narcotics.
• Officers responded to the 0 block of South Drive in Circle Pines March 9 regarding a delayed theft.
• Officers responded to a walk-in report of fraud from the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines March 9.
• Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of County Road J and Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines March 10. A citation was issued and a vehicle was towed.
• Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Civic Heights Drive for a civil dispute March 11.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of theft of package in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines March 11. There are no known suspects at this time.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a driving incident on 20th and Main Street March 11 in Centerville. Officers called the complainant, who advised he had a verbal altercation with a driver who threw items at him. No crime occurred.
• Officers responded to a civil dispute in the 80 block of Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines March 12. An officer mediated the situation between the renter and landlord.
• Officers were dispatched to the 250 block of Twilight Terrace in Circle Pines for a barking dog March 12. Officers did not hear any violation of city ordinance.
• Officers were advised of suspicious individuals in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville March 12. Officers later learned that the suspects had committed a theft in the 1800 block of Main Street earlier in the day. The suspect vehicle was located in the 1900 block of Main Street. Suspects were seen leaving in a separate vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled, leading officers in a pursuit ending in St. Paul, where the two suspects were arrested.
• Officers were dispatched to a phone call report regarding a person who left their wallet at a business in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville March 13. The wallet was picked up by another person. Officers located the person who had taken the wallet and assisted in returning items to the complainant.
• An officer was dispatched on a delayed theft report in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines March 14.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Lake Drive and Pine Drive in Circle Pines March 15. A female driver was cited.
