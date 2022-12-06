The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 23 for a suspicious vehicle. Officers checked the area but were not able to locate the vehicle.
• Police responded to a business in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville Nov. 23 for a disorderly customer. Officers were unable to ID the suspect.
• An officer observed a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lane in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Nov. 25. The officer subsequently stopped the vehicle and the female driver was arrested for DWI.
• Officers received a request for extra patrol in the area of Restwood Road and South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 26.
• Police responded to the 20 block of West Road in Circle Pines Nov. 26 on a report of a person slumped over the steering wheel. The driver was subsequently arrested for second-degree DWI.
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 26 on a harassment report. An adult male was making threats of violence and was subsequently trespassed from the location.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Hamline Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington Nov. 27. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• A package was reported stolen in the 8800 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Nov. 28.
• An officer observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations near the 9200 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Nov. 28. The vehicle was subsequently stopped by the officer, and one male was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• An officer was dispatched to Circle Pines Nov. 29 on report of a domestic. An adult female was subsequently arrested for domestic assault.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer took a report of identity theft from a resident in the 200 block of Woodridge Lane Nov. 22.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations in the area of I-35E and County Road J Nov. 22. The driver was subsequently cited for driving after revocation and having over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
•An officer responded to a harassment report in the 1200 block of Chokecherry Road involving social media Nov. 22. The officer documented the incident and provided the caller with information about fraud prevention.
•Officers made contact with an individual walking on the Interstate near the I35E/35W split Nov. 23. The individual was arrested on multiple active warrants.
•Extra patrol was requested in the 400 block of Park Court Nov. 23.
•An adult male with an outstanding warrant was arrested in the 700 block of Main Street Nov. 23.
•An officer responded to a report of two females taking pictures of mailboxes in the area of Highland Circle and Highland Drive Nov. 23. The officer determined the person lived at the residence and no crimes had been committed.
• An officer took a theft report in the 7900 block of Highland Drive Nov. 23. It was determined the case involved criminal coercion. The case is under investigation.
•An officer stopped a driver for speeding in the 700 block of Main Street Nov. 23 and the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI and the vehicle was towed. The driver was released to a sober party with a citation for DWI-related charges.
•An officer observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations in the area of 125th Avenue and Highway 65 in the city of Blaine Nov. 24. The officer observed signs of impairment and arrested the driver for DWI. The driver was cited for DWI-related charges and released to a sober party.
•Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male loitering in a business in the 7600 block of Lake Drive Nov. 25. The male left before officers arrived, but the incident was documented.
•An officer cited a driver for driving after suspension Nov. 25. The same driver drove a short time later and was arrested in the 6900 block of Second Avenue and booked into jail for driving after suspension.
•An officer responded to a report of burglary at a restaurant in the 500 block of Lilac Street Nov. 25. The incident is being investigated.
•Officers responded to a report of damage to property in the 800 block of Birch Street Nov. 26. Officers secured the area but were unable to locate any suspects. The incident was documented.
•An officer located damage to property in an apartment building in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Nov. 27. The regional manager was advised of the damage.
•Theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Oakwood Lane Nov. 28. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers received a driving complaint in the 7800 block of Lois Lane Nov. 28. Officers spoke to all of the involved parties and the incident was documented.
