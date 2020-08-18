The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers received information regarding a delayed theft from motor vehicle report Aug. 4 in the 7300 block of Stage Coach Trail.
• An officer responded to a report of a stolen construction trailer and multiple tools in the area of Bay Drive and Fall Drive Aug. 4. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 7600 block of Appaloosa Lane Aug. 5. The investigation is ongoing.
• While on patrol in the 7600 block of Lake Drive Aug. 6, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer. The investigation continues.
• An officer responded to a report of a burglary in the 6700 block of 21st Avenue Aug. 6. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers were dispatched to a personal injury crash near I-35E and County Road J Aug. 7. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene and handled the investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Carl Street and Century Trail Aug. 8. Officers investigated and found three juveniles out past curfew. The juveniles were charged with a curfew violation and released at the scene.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Apollo Drive and Lake Drive Aug. 9. One driver had minor injuries and was transported by ambulance and the other driver was cited for a semaphore violation.
• Along with firefighters, officers responded to a dumpster fire at a residence in the 6300 block of Ware Road Aug. 10. The fire was put out; it is unknown how it started.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to a report of a dog bite in the 400 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Aug. 6.
• Officers responded to a phone call report of a theft in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Aug. 7. The caller advised that the suspect removed a bicycle from the underground parking garage without her consent. The estimated loss is $2,000.
• A theft was reported in the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue NE in Circle Pines Aug. 7.
• An officer responded to a delayed phone call report of a theft in the 600 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Aug. 7. The caller advised that a large TV delivered by FedEx was taken off of her front step. The estimated loss is $1,500.
• An officer noticed vandalism to the roadway along Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Aug. 9. There are no known suspects at this time. The public works department was notified about the damage for cover up.
• A resident in the 3600 block of Restwood Road in Circle Pines reported his mailbox had been struck, possibly by a vehicle Aug. 9. There are no known suspects at this time.
• Officers responded to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 10 regarding a disorderly conduct report. The reporting party advised that the suspect urinated on his vehicle and ran from the scene. The reporting party advised that he has video footage of the incident. The case is pending.
• Officers located juveniles vandalizing trees at a residence in the 7000 block of Cottonwood Court in Centerville Aug. 11. The juveniles were warned for vandalism and curfew violation. Parents picked up their juveniles from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.