The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a report of a possible grass fire near a residence in the 8100 block of Rondeau Lake Road W. March 22.
• An officer took a report regarding a traffic complaint in the 6100 block of Holly Drive March 22.
• An online fraud was reported by a resident in the 6200 block of Red Maple Lane March 22. There was a significant financial loss. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a vehicle fire inside an attached garage in the 2000 block of Otter Lake Drive March 22. The fire was extinguished by firefighters.
• An officer heard an alarm sounding at a lift station in the 6100 block of Ware Road March 22. Public works was notified of the alarm and looked into the problem.
• An officer was dispatched to a call of a powerline pole on fire in the 7900 block of Sunset Avenue March 23. Fire staff responded to handle the call.
• An officer on patrol located a vehicle in the ditch in the 6000 block of Ash Street March 23. The officer made contact with the driver and determined there were no injuries or damage. At the driver’s request, the vehicle was towed from the ditch.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call regarding a civil dispute in the 1500 block of Ash Street March 23. The officer advised the complainant they needed to work with the civil courts to resolve the issue.
• An officer responded to a water flow alarm at a local business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive March 23. The officer found workers had accidentally broken a sprinkler head and the problem was solved.
• An officer was approached with questions regarding a possible counterfeit bill used at a gas station in the 7500 block of Lake Drive March 23. The officer determined the bill was real and advised the staff. There were no further problems.
• An officer responded to assist another agency with an individual who was firing a gun in the 9200 block of Syndicate Avenue March 23. The officer assisted on a perimeter. The location of the suspect was identified and the event is under investigation by the responsible agency.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call report regarding trespassing in the 6600 block of East Shadow Lake Drive March 24. The complainant was provided information and the situation was documented.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Shetland Lane March 24. The officer checked the activity and determined it was a maintenance crew in the area.
• Officers responded to a residence for a suspicious photograph found in a yard in the 6900 block of Lake Drive March 24. There was nothing criminal regarding the photo, and it was destroyed.
• A community service officer located a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant in the 7800 block of Lake Drive March 24. The vehicle was moved.
• An officer responded to a phone call report of a motor vehicle versus deer property damage accident in the 1500 block of Ash Street March 24. The area of the accident was checked and no deer was found.
• Community service officers responded to a report of a dog going onto a neighbor’s property in the 1500 block of LaMotte Circle March 25. Options were provided to the complainant.
• An officer responded to a possible personal injury accident involving two vehicles on Main Street and Sunset Avenue Northeast March 25. Upon arrival, it was determined there were no injuries. The incident was documented; one vehicle was driven from the scene and the other was towed.
• An officer responded to a report of a deceased swan in the 7400 block of 20th Avenue March 25. The officer found it was likely struck by a vehicle. The animal was properly disposed of.
• Officers responded to a business on a request from management to trespass two individuals in the 8000 block of Lake Drive. The two individuals were trespassed for one year.
• An officer responded to a business on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7800 block of Lake Drive March 26. The area was checked and the vehicle was not found. The business was secure.
• An officer located an unopen package while on patrol in the 500 block of Aqua Circle March 26. The officer determined the package was blown from a home by the wind. The officer returned the package to the owner.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1300 block of I-35W March 26. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety (IPS) and speeding.
• An officer located a vehicle in a residential area that showed a misdemeanor warrant for the registered owner in the 1900 block of Rosewood Street March 27. At the issuing entity’s request, the officer advised the individual on how to take care of the warrant.
• An officer responded to a car vs. deer property damage accident report in the 6300 block of Ware Road March 28. There was minor damage to the vehicle and a case number was provided to the driver.
• An officer responded to a traffic complaint regarding a commercial vehicle in the 400 block of Lilac Street March 28. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle. The business was advised of the complaint.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Griggs Avenue and Lake Drive in Lexington March 23. A citation was issued.
• Officer responded to the 9200 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington on a report of multiple shots heard in the area March 23. An officer narrowed the shot location to an address in the 9200 block of Syndicate Avenue. The investigation continues.
• Officers were dispatched to the 30 block of West Road in Circle Pines March 23 on a report of a suspicious person. Officers located the person and determined everything was OK.
• Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Heritage Lane in Circle Pines March 24 on the report of a fire pit on a deck. Officer did not locate any fires.
• Officers took a phone call fraud report in the 900 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines March 24. Officers took information regarding a fraud attempt to obtain money from the caller. Officers advised the caller.
• An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Little John Drive in Circle Pines on a report of a contained dog March 25.
• An officer was dispatched to a lost dog in the 1800 block of Center Street in Centerville March 25. The officer later located and returned the dog to its owner.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive on a report of shoplifting in progress March 25. An adult female was transported to the Anoka County Jail for theft.
• A vehicle was stopped for speeding in the area of Lexington Avenue and West Road in Circle Pines March 25. The driver was cited for offenses and the vehicle was towed.
• Police responded to a delayed property damage report in the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington March 28.
• An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington March 28. The office ultimately conducted a traffic stop and completed a probable-cause search of the vehicle.
• An officer was dispatched to a property damage accident on Lexington Avenue and Woodland Road in Lexington March 29. A state accident report was complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.