The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington on Dec. 28. The officer had probable cause to search the vehicle, and a verbal warning was issued.
•Officers were dispatched to a location on East Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines in response to a report of fraud Dec. 28. Officers took information regarding a theft of $1,000 through fraud. The case is currently under investigation.
•Officers responded to a theft report in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines on Dec. 28. Upon arrival, officers determined that an unknown suspect removed several Amazon packages from a locked common area in the building. The estimated loss was $500.
•An officer observed a order for protection violation in Circle Pines on Jan.1. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
•An adult male driver was arrested for DWI after an officer stopped him for a traffic violation near the intersection of North Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington on Jan. 2.
•On Jan. 3, an officer conducted a warrant attempt in the 10 block of Oak Lead Lane in Circle Pines. The adult male suspect was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant and for fleeing in a motor vehicle, an incident that occurred on Dec. 29, 2022.
•Officers received a phone call from the Circle Pines area Jan. 3, reporting criminal sexual conduct. The case is currently active.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers responded to a living facility in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway on Dec. 27 for a disorderly conduct complaint. The incident was documented and the city attorney will be reviewing the case for charges.
•An officer responded to a two vehicle property damage accident on Dec. 27 at Lake Drive and Park Court. One driver had a minor injury but refused transport by ambulance. Both vehicles were drivable, and one driver was cited.
•An officer responded to a deer strike accident in the 300 block of Maine Street on Dec. 27. The incident was documented and the driver was provided a case number.
•Officers received a report of a verbal argument between an Uber driver and a customer in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway on Dec. 27. Officers arrived, spoke with the driver and found the customer had already left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer was dispatched to the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South for a theft of fuel on Dec. 28. The officer investigated the incident and the driver returned to pay for their fuel.
•A community service officer assisted the driver of a vehicle that was blocking the intersection at Lake Drive and Apollo Drive Dec. 28 due to a flat tire.
•An officer received information related to a drug case in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 28. The officer investigated and determined the case was past the statute of limitations and criminal charges could not be brought against the suspects.
•On Dec. 28, an officer answered questions over the phone concerning the snowmobile trail system in the city.
•An officer responded to a delayed hit and run report from a business in the 900 block of Ash Street on Dec. 28. The officer documented the incident. No suspect information is available at this time.
•On Dec. 29, an officer took a fraud report in the 600 block of Marshan Lane. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a possible single vehicle personal injury crash in the 500 block of Ash Street on Dec. 30. No injuries were sustained, but the adult male driver was arrested for third degree DWI and DWI with an alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. The driver was later booked at the Anoka County Jail.
•Officers and fire units responded to a snowmobile fire on a trail in the area of Aqua Lane on Dec. 30. Fire personnel put out the fire. No one was injured.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 100 block of 35-W on Dec. 31. After stopping the vehicle, the officer located drug paraphernalia within. The driver was issued a citation for the violations.
•An officer responded to a report of water spraying from a fire suppression sprinkler system on the side of a residence in the 100 block of Mustang Court on Dec. 31. The officer assisted in turning the water off after determining a pipe had been damaged after freezing.
•Officers responded to a report of a rollover motor vehicle accident on 35-E Dec. 31. A driver and passenger were injured and were transported to an area hospital. The officers assisted Minnesota State Patrol with the accident scene.
•On Jan. 2, an officer responded to a secure juvenile holding facility where staff members located contraband in the room of a juvenile male. The juvenile male will be charged for the offense.
