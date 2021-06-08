The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a city park in the 700 block of Village Drive May 25 for a damage to property report. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer stopped to check on a male who appeared to be running after a vehicle in the area of 21st Avenue South and Northern Lights Boulevard May 25. The officer learned the male was on the phone with dispatch about a driving complaint. The officer was unable to contact the driver of the vehicle involved.
• An officer responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive May 25. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Century Trail May 26 to arrest an adult male on an outstanding warrant. The adult male was arrested and an adult female was also arrested on two outstanding warrants, possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both parties were booked into jail.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Hodgson Road and Birch Street May 27 that had suspended registration and an inoperable brake light. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested for gross misdemeanor no insurance, driving after revocation and displaying suspended registration. The male was booked at jail.
• A school resource officer is investigating a criminal sexual conduct incident that was reported by a student at the middle school May 27.
• Officers assisted the Centennial Lakes Police Department in locating a theft suspect near Centerville Road and Birch Street May 27. CLPD is handling the investigation.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a slumper in a business parking lot in the 7500 block of Lake Drive May 27. The officers found the male had an outstanding warrant and was in possession of a controlled substance. The male was arrested and transported to jail.
• A resident in the 1100 block of Cripple Creek Pass reported vandalism to a home and a vehicle that appeared to be caused by paintballs May 29. The case is under investigation.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Ash Street May 29 because the adult male driver didn't have a driver's license. The male was arrested and booked into jail for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.
• A complainant on White Pine Road reported a dog at large had killed one of their chickens. It is unknown where the dog lives. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer received a mail theft report from a resident in the 300 block of Sioux Lookout May 30. Another mail theft was reported the same day in the 6600 block of Hokah Drive. Officers checked the area and witnessed several open mailboxes. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident in the 6100 block of Centerville Road May 31. Officers located the vehicle and the driver was uninjured and arrested for DWI.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An incident of motor vehicle tampering was reported in the 9000 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington June 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 6900 block of Eagle Trail in Centerville June 1.
• Officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Oak Ridge Trail in Centerville June 1 for an aggressive dog. The owner was given a verbal warning.
• Officers received a mail theft report from a resident in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington June 1. A package was reported stolen. There are no suspects at this time.
• Officers responded to a threat report/suspicious activity in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington June 1.
• An officer was dispatched to a fraud report in the 40 block of Pine Drive in Circle Pines June 1.
• Officers responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington May 26 on a trespassing report. A female was panhandling and trespassing. Upon officer arrival, the female was leaving and advised by police not to return.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Lake Drive and Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines May 27. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• An officer responded to the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville May 27 on a suspicious activity report. The caller advised there was a female living in the garage of her rental unit. Officers made contact with the female and requested she move along or stay in the house.
• Officers responded to a suspicious activity report in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington May 27. The caller advised he was missing some items from his apartment, but his apartment was not broken into. The activity was determined to be suspicious, as the caller has reported the same occurrence several times before.
• A package theft was reported in the 7100 block of Mill Road in Centerville May 27. It was discovered there was an additional victim. Both victims had packages stolen from their front step. The estimated loss is $27. A suspect was subsequently located and arrested.
• Extra patrol was requested in the 8800 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington May 29.
• A dog bite was reported in the 0 block of Ridge Road in Circle Pines May 29. Officers took information and the case was forwarded on to the community service officer for follow-up.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 30. An adult male drive was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines May 31.
