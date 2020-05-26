The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a report of ducklings stuck inside a sewer drain in the 200 block of Century Trail May 12. Officers were able to successfully reunite the ducklings with their mother.
• An officer took a theft report of street signs in the 8200 block of Rondeau Lake Road E. May 12. There are no suspects at this time.
• A community service officer (CSO) responded to a dog bite complaint in the 700 block of Oak Lane May 12. The CSO spoke to the victim and another party and the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a grass fire in the 8000 block of Rondeau Lake Road E. May 12. The fire was extinguished upon police arrival, and the fire department is investigating the incident.
• An officer received a call about juveniles lighting off fireworks in the 500 block of Lonesome Pine Trail May 13. The officer was unable to locate the juveniles.
• The police department received multiple calls about coyotes and passed along information for the conservation officer in the area. The officer also advised residents of options to keep the coyotes away.
• Officers responded to a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue May 14 on a report of an unknown suspect stealing cigarettes. The case remains under investigation.
• An officer received two noise complaints May 15 in the area of Lake Drive and Pine Street. The officer made contact with the resident and advised him to keep his music volume down.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a lost dog in the 200 block of Baldwin Circle May 16. Upon investigation, an adult female was arrested for an unrelated offense from another jurisdiction and booked into jail.
• Officers responded to the 700 block of Apollo Drive May 18 on a shoplifting report. The offender was subsequently trespassed from the business and arrested.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington May 13 on report of a burglary. Multiple suspects were located and charged.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Woodland Road in Lexington May 14 on a burglary report. Information was collected.
• A theft was reported in the 7000 block of Goiffon Road in Centerville May 15. Information was collected.
• Officers responded to the 0 block of Shady Way in Circle Pines May 16 on report of suspicious activity. A female suspect was located at an unoccupied townhome and was issued a citation.
• Offices located a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Main Street May 17. A juvenile passenger was subsequently arrested on a warrant.
• Police were dispatched to the area of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville May 17 on report of a slumper. The male was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Officers responded to a phone call report of a theft from motor vehicle in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines May 19. The caller said an unknown suspect had entered his locked vehicle in the garage and removed a laptop.
