The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of I-35W May 19. The driver was arrested for multiple drug offenses. Further investigation resulted in service of a search warrant, wherein another adult was charged with various drug offenses.
• An officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of 62nd Street May 19 on a report of damage to property. The officer investigated and identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a traffic complaint for a vehicle that struck a traffic sign near I-35E and Main Street May 20. Officers located the vehicle and the driver was cited for multiple traffic violations.
• A park user called in to report a large crowd of juveniles gathering at and jumping off the bridge near the southeast corner of Marshan Lake May 20. It has been an ongoing issue; the incident has been forwarded to Anoka County Park Rangers.
• An officer responded to a report of a road rage incident in the 7500 block of Lake Drive May 20. The officer investigated and subsequently cited an involved party with disorderly conduct.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of theft at a business in the 8000 block of Lake Drive May 20. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers took a report of a trailer stolen overnight May 20 in the 300 block of Birch Street. A subsequent investigation resulted in the identification of a suspect and recovery of the trailer.
• Officers responded to Eagle Court May 22 and subsequently arrested an adult male for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
• An officer received a phone call from Lino Lakes Correctional Facility staff that a drone had flown over the prison May 22. The drone was not located.
Officers responded to a report of a kitchen fire on Willow Pond Trail May 23. The police and fire divisions assisted with putting out the fire.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington May 30 regarding a stolen vehicle.
• Officers responded to the city of Centerville May 20 on a report of domestic assault. Officers determined the assault was equally caused by two parties. A witness also provided false information to the police.
• Police were dispatched to the 9200 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington May 21 on a report of theft of a trailer. Information was collected.
• Officers were dispatched to North Road in Circle Pines May 21 on a report of an incident involving road rage and littering.
• Officers responded to the 3800 block of Liberty Lane in Lexington May 22 on a damage to property report. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate any suspects.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near Griggs Avenue and Restwood Road in Lexington May 24. The driver was cited for driving an uninsured vehicle, driving after revocation and a stop sign violation.
• Police were dispatched to a delayed criminal sexual conduct report in the city of Lexington May 25. The case was referred to Anoka County’s Criminal Investigation Division.
• Officers were dispatched to a neighborhood dispute and possible dog bite in the 8900 block of Duwayne Avenue in Lexington May 25.
