The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer was informed an adult male had fled from his probation officer on foot April 6. The male was arrested and booked into the East Central Regional Juvenile Center for a probation violation.
• Officers responded to assist a neighboring agency with an alleged hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist in Athens Township (near Bethel) April 6. Officers assisted in rendering aid until the ambulance arrived.
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7000 block of I-35E April 7. After an investigation, three adults were arrested for possession of controlled substances.
• Officers responded to information of a possible threat at the middle school April 7. Through the investigation, a juvenile suspect was identified and arrested on charges of making threats of violence towards others.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 8000 block of I-35E April 8. Officers observed a controlled substance in plain view. The vehicle was searched and several occupants were cited and released.
• An officer responded to an unsecured building in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road April 8. Officers checked the building and determined there was forced entry and damaged property. The case is under investigation.
• While taking a report of damage to property, officers learned of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 6800 block of Lake Drive April 8. Officers spoke to the victim and the case is under investigation. Several other such thefts from motor vehicles were reported that same day along Lake Drive and Birch Street.
• Possible criminal sexual conduct was reported by middle school staff April 9. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for displaying stolen license plates in the 800 block of Main Street April 9. Through investigation, it was found that vehicle's license plates had also been stolen and the driver was unaware of the swapped license plates.
• An officer took a catalytic converter theft report at a business in the 7900 block of Lake Drive April 9. The suspect(s) are unknown at this time and the case is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a traffic complaint of a suspected intoxicated driver and stopped the suspect vehicle on I-35W near Lake Drive April 10. The Minnesota State Patrol also responded and arrested the driver.
• An officer observed a male fall out of a moving vehicle in the 7400 block of Main Street April 11. The male was evaluated by paramedics and transported to the hospital by his wife.
• An officer responded to a residence in the 7600 block of Peltier Lake Drive for a suspicious male walking on the property April 11. The officer located the male and trespassed him from the property. The officer transported the male to a local business.
• Officers responded to assist another agency with a possible personal injury accident in the 1200 block of I-35W April 11. Officers assisted with traffic control and removing the victim from the vehicle.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to the 8900 block of Duwayne Avenue in Lexington April 7 on report of an individual with an outstanding warrant. The suspect was arrested and transported to jail.
• An officer was dispatched to the 7300 block of Deer Pass Drive in Centerville April 7 for a rooster complaint. The rooster was subsequently located.
• Police were dispatched to the 0 block of North Road in Circle Pines April 7 for an information report. Police made contact with the involved parties, but were unable to determine if any threats were made.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington April 7 on a mail theft report. Officers located the suspect, who was found to be taking his own mail.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 0 block of Central Street in Circle Pines April 8. Officers located the suspect, who was trespassed from the location.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity report in the 0 block of Oak Road in Circle Pines April 8. A female was subsequently transported to the hospital.
• Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the area of Naples Street and Restwood Road in Lexington April 9. The vehicle reportedly fled from officers, and a short pursuit occurred until police lost the vehicle and terminated the pursuit.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue NE in Circle Pines April 9. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers received a report of damage to property in the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington April 9. Information was collected.
• Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington April 11. The caller advised that a neighbor was spraying pesticides in air vents. Police were unable to locate any pesticides, but building management was contacted.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of South Pine Drive and Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines for having an expired driver’s license April 11. The driver was subsequently cited for several offenses, including providing false insurance information.
• Officers were advised of a complaint of employees not adhering to the mask mandate at a business in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington April 12. Officers advised the manager of the complaint.
