The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A male in the 400 block of Apollo Drive reported the theft of his front license plate while he was at work Jan. 7. The plate has been entered as stolen and the case is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a possible hit-and-run accident in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 7. The officer documented the incident and the case is currently under investigation.
• While on patrol an officer observed suspicious activity at a local business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Jan. 9. Upon investigation, the officer stopped a vehicle and cited an adult male for driving after revocation and another adult male for driving after cancellation.
• An officer took a report of a school bus stop arm violation in the 700 block of Main Street Jan. 9. The involved driver was advised and a warning was given, as it was not a clear violation.
• An officer took a report of a hit-and-run property damage accident that occurred in the 300 block of Birch Street Jan. 9. The caller wanted the incident documented; there is no suspect vehicle identified at this time.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 300 block of Ash Street Jan. 9 and found the driver had a revoked license. The driver was cited, and a valid driver was contacted to move the vehicle.
• Officers were dispatched to a burglary at a residence in the 500 block of Aqua Circle Jan. 10. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers took a report of multiple thefts from a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive with the same suspect Jan. 10. The reports were compiled and sent to the city attorney for charges.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Radisson Road and 109th Avenue NE in Blaine Jan. 10. The juvenile driver provided a fictitious name and was found to be unlicensed. The juvenile is being charged for the violations and was picked up by his father from the stop location.
• While on patrol, an officer located a group of juveniles walking in the 6400 block of Langer Lane collecting discarded Christmas trees Jan. 10. The officer investigated and determined no criminal activity occurred.
• An officer took a report of found ammunition in a business parking lot in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 12. The officer collected the item and later disposed of it at the police department.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville Jan. 8 on a theft report.
• Police responded to the warming house in LaMotte Park in Centerville on a vandalism report Jan. 8.
• Officers were dispatched to the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Jan. 10 for a welfare check. A resident reported a male was in his apartment.
• Police responded to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue Jan. 10 on a report of vandalism. There are no suspects.
• Officers were dispatched to the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Jan. 11 on report of a personal injury accident involving one vehicle. The driver was subsequently transported to the hospital.
• Police responded to a disorderly male at an apartment on Village Parkway in Circle Pines Jan. 11. The male was advised to control his behavior.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Jan. 13. Officers were advised by staff that they wished to have an individual who had stolen from them in the past trespassed. Officers located the person and served them a trespass notice.
