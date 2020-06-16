The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Officers responded to a park on report of a noise complaint June 2 but found no problems after checking the area.
• A man was arrested June 2 in the 7500 block of Lake Drive for violating a no contact order, providing false information to a police office and fleeing from an officer on foot.
• An officer was requested to check the welfare of a woman in the 800 block of Maple Street June 2, but was unable to make contact with her.
• A shotgun slug was found in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 2 and turned into an officer.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 2. An office stopped the vehicle and arrest the driver for possession of a controlled substance.
• An officer took a harassment report in the 600 block of Arlo Lane June 2. The other involved party was extra to cease contact. Extra patrol will be provided for the complainant.
• A stalled vehicle in the center median of I- 35 W was reported June 3. The vehicle was towed out of the median.
• A resident in the 900 block of Aspen Lane called June 3 to complain about their neighbor’s dogs wandering onto their property. Officers spoke with the dogs’ owners and made them aware of the complaint. No other problems were reported.
• Officers responded to the zero block of Willow Pond Trail on report of the possible death of a 65-year-old woman June 3. The death was confirmed and later determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to be the result of natural causes.
• A resident in the 400 block of Linden Lane reported a suspicious vehicle taking photos outside of their home. After stopping the vehicle, officers determined the driver and passengers to be real estate agents.
• Officers responded to a 911 open line in the 6500 block of Killdeer Road June 3. The call was later determined to be an accident.
• An officer stopped two juveniles out past curfew June 4. They were left in the care of a parent.
• Officers responded to a report of an audible burglar alarm at a business in the 200 block of Apollo Drive June 4. After investigating, no problems were found.
• Officers responded to a distress alarm in the 6400 block of Deerwood Lane June 4. Officers spoke to the homeowner and learned it was accidental and related to construction at the house.
• A caller in the 7500 block of Lake Drive reported that people were chasing deer in the area. Officers were unable to locate anyone upon arrival.
• An assault by a juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Birch Street June 4. The juvenile suspect was found, brought home and charged.
• An officer responded to report of a pontoon boat and trailer that had flipped over and were blocking the roadway on Otter Lake Road June 5. They were removed without further incident.
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle near Main Street and County Parkway E June 5 for a stolen license plate. The officer found that the wrong plate had been entered as stolen by another agency, and no crime had occurred.
• A resident called to report suspicious activity involving an out-of-state vehicle at a gas station in the 6500 block of Ware Road June 6. The vehicle was located and the driver was advised of the complaint. The officer determined no crime had been committed.
• Officers responded to a vehicle fire on I-35 W June 8. The Lino Lakes Fire Department extinguished the fire.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Officers responded to the 9300 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington on a delayed domestic assault report June 3. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and did not find the suspect. The victim refused medical treatment and was picked up by a family member. The investigation is ongoing.
• A stop sign at Old Mill Road and 73rd street in Centerville was seen missing around 5 p.m. June 3.
• A child was reported wandering near the 9300 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington June 4. The mother was located, and the child was found to be safe by the time officers arrived.
• A theft was reported June 4 in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville.
• A missing three-year-old boy was found in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington June 5. The boy's mother was located, and he is now safe.
• A fraud was reported in the 800 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines June 5. The caller said that someone had used her debit card for an unauthorized online purchase.
• A driver was arrested near Main Street and 21st Avenue in Centerville June 5 for fourth degree DWI.
• A Lexington resident was attacked by a dog near Lovell Road and Hamline Avenue in Centerville June 6. The dog has been quarantined, and the resident was advised to go to the emergency room. The case is still pending.
• Police responded to the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville for a medical emergency June 6. One individual was transported to the hospital.
• An abandoned vehicle was seen blocking traffic in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville June 8. The vehicle was impounded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.