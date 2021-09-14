The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Police received several reports of mail theft along Lake Drive Aug. 31. The cases are under investigation.
•An officer responded to a theft report in the 8100 block of Lake Drive Aug. 31. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer made a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the area of Main Street and Otter Lake Road Aug. 31. The driver gave the officer the name of another person and was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to jail.
•An officer responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 8100 block of Lake Drive Sept. 1. The dispute was regarding trees on the complainant’s property line. The officer determined the trees were not over the property line.
•A community service officer (CSO) responded to a personal injury accident in the area of Monarch Way and Ash Street Sept. 1. The CSO assisted a neighboring agency at the crash scene.
•Officers responded to a driving complaint in the middle school parking lot Sept. 1. The driver of the vehicle was found to be unlicensed and was mailed a citation.
•Officers responded to a call of a person yelling for help on Lake Drive Sept. 1. Once the involved persons were located, police determined a domestic assault had occurred. An adult female was arrested for the assault and transported to jail.
•Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle property damage accident in the 500 block of Main Street Sept. 2. Officers arrived and found what they believed to be an intoxicated driver. The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. A search warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw.
•An officer responded to a report of damage to property at a residence in the 1100 block of Durango Point Sept. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
•A business in the 700 block of Aqua Lane reported a theft Sept. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 2. Extra patrol was requested for the area.
•An officer received a theft report in the 6600 block of Black Duck Drive Sept. 2. There is no suspect information.
•A citizen in the 6900 block of Lake Drive reported they received a phone call Sept. 2 with an automated message saying she was in trouble with child protection services, and if she ignored the call she would be arrested. The officer told the caller it was a scam attempt, and if it occurs in the future, to just hang up and not follow any prompts from the message.
•Officers responded to a report of an injured animal in the 2300 block of Main Street Sept. 2. The animal was located but had to be put down due to its injuries.
•Officers responded to a possible theft from a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 3. Two potential suspects were identified and a third was arrested on unrelated warrants.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the area of Lake Drive and Firebarn Road Sept. 4. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for third-degree DWI.
•An officer responded to a report of damage to property in the 2000 block of 80th Street Sept. 4. There are no suspects.
•Officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run property damage accident in which the vehicle was reportedly on fire on I-35W Sept. 4. The vehicle was located, and State Patrol responded to handle the accident.
•Officers were requested by the Centennial Lakes Police Department to respond to an assault at a bar in the 9000 block of Lexington Sept. 5. The officers responded and handled the incident.
•An officer was dispatched to a call of juveniles yelling and knocking on windows in the 2300 block of Tart Lake Road Sept. 6. The juveniles were not located.
•An officer took a phone call from a male in the 1500 block of East Holly Drive who said a bear had damaged his property Sept. 6. The officer suggested the resident remove all potential food from his yard to prevent the bear visits.
•An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person tampering with motor vehicles in the 7800 block of 24th Avenue Sept. 6. The officer made contact with a suspect, who was later cited. The investigation continues.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Police were dispatched to the area of Woodland Road and Hamline Avenue NE in Lexington Sept. 1 on reports of gunshots. Officers checked the area and located spent casings on the ground. The case is under investigation.
•Suspicious persons were asked by officers to move along in the 200 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines Sept. 1.
•An officer was dispatched to a phone call report of a theft in the 7100 block of Brian Drive in Centerville Sept.1. The suspects are unknown.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Pointcross Drive and North Road in Circle Pines Sept. 2. An adult female was subsequently arrested for outstanding warrants, driving after cancellation and fifth-degree drug possession.
•Police responded to a theft report in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville Sept. 2. Upon arrival, officers found that a convenience store had a gas drive-off. The suspect is unknown. The loss is $41.
•Officers observed a male on a motorized minibike riding on the trails around Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines Sept. 2. The officers stopped the male and warned him for driving on the trails.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 3. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Sept. 3.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call regarding a person making suicidal threats on social media in Circle Pines Sept. 4. Officers collected information, located the person involved and had them transported via ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
•Officers responded to a theft report in the 3800 block of Liberty Lane in Lexington Sept. 5. Another theft was reported in the 90 block of South Drive in Circle Pines that same day.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Sept. 6. The driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•Officers responded to the 8800 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Sept. 6 on a report of a sick squirrel. Officers subsequently located two squirrels that were aggressive and behaving abnormally. The squirrels were disposed of.
