The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates in the 6700 block of Hodgson Road May 23. Following an investigation, the adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail for driving with a canceled driver’s license.
• An officer received a school bus stop arm violation report in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue May 23. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the area of Sunset Avenue and Apollo Drive May 24. The driver was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A community service officer received a report of a black bear eating out of a bird feeder in the 500 block of Marshan Lane May 24. The callers were advised to stay away from the bear.
• While conducting patrol, an officer located a vehicle in a city park in the 1100 block of Main Street after hours May 24. The officer advised the occupants of the park hours.
• An officer responded to a theft report of fuel at a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South May 25. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer responded to the area of Hodgson Road and Birch Street for a grass fire May 25. The officer was able to extinguish most of the fire, but the fire division was needed to complete the fire suppression.
• An officer responded to a theft of a purse in the 300 block of Elm Street May 25. The incident is under investigation.
• Officers located drugs in a county park in the 7300 block of Main Street May 25. The drugs were collected and placed into evidence to be properly disposed of.
• An officer responded to a report of a lawn mower on fire in the 7200 block of Watermark Way May 26. Upon arrival, the officer found that a bystander had already extinguished the fire.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for lane use violations on I-35E. The driver was found to have a revoked driver's license and was in possession of marijuana. A citation was issued and the driver was instructed to wait for a valid driver.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 900 block of Main Street May 27 and found that the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver failed roadside tests and was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer was dispatched to a house fire in the 7300 block of Watermark Way May 27. The fire was extinguished and fire personnel handled the investigation.
• Officers responded to a theft report involving a phone in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway May 27. Officers were unable to locate the phone, and a juvenile male was trespassed from the property.
• An officer responded to the 1900 block of William Lane on a report of a couple of people soliciting without a permit May 27. The males were spoken to about city ordinances and told to cease activity until a permit was obtained.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations in the 700 block of Birch Street May 28. The adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations in the 400 block of Main Street May 28 and found the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver failed roadside tests, was arrested and later booked into jail for DWI.
• An officer responded to a report of damage to property/tampering with a motor vehicle in the 8100 block of Lake Drive May 28. The owner of the vehicle wanted the incident documented. No additional law enforcement action was taken at the owner's request.
• An officer responded to a personal injury accident involving a single vehicle on I-35E near Lake Drive May 28. The male driver declined medical attention and was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• An officer responded to a call reporting a theft from a motor vehicle in the 7400 block of Main Street May 28. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the 7600 block of Lake Drive May 28. The officer observed two small children in the back seat that were not secured properly. Officers provided the family with two new car seats and helped with proper installation.
• An officer responded to a traffic complaint involving an ATV on the roadway in the area of Lake Drive and Pine Street May 28. The occupants were advised of city ordinances.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for unsafe driving conduct in the 7700 block of Lake Drive May 28. The officer discovered two open alcohol containers, and the two adult male occupants were cited for possession of an open bottle in a motor vehicle.
• Officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident in the 1300 block of Main Street May 28. Officers found the driver had minor injuries and chose to self-transport to a hospital. The vehicle was towed and a state accident report was completed.
• Officers responded to a call of a physical domestic at a residence in Lino Lakes May 29. An adult male was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for felony domestic assault by strangulation and obstructing the legal process with force.
• An officer responded to a park in the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road May 29 following a complaint about juveniles riding minibikes on the grass and paved trails. The officer spoke with several residents, but was unable to locate the juveniles.
• An officer took a report of suspicious activity in the 600 block of Oak Lane May 29. The complainant provided the officer with security camera footage, and the incident was documented.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers received information regarding a possible theft in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington May 24.
• Officers took a delayed theft report from the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville May 25. There are no suspects at this time.
• Police were dispatched to the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue in Circle Pines for damage to property. One person was trespassed.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines May 27.
• A dog bite was reported in the 50 block of Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines May 27.
• Officers were dispatched to Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines for disorderly behavior May 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 60 block of West Road in Circle Pines May 27.
• An officer witnessed a driver make multiple traffic violations in the area of South Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 28. The male driver was stopped and ultimately arrested for third-degree DWI.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington May 28. Two adults were ultimately cited for various narcotics offenses.
• A resident in the 9500 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington called to report that their catalytic converter was stolen May 29. Another catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 30 block of Village Parkway the same day.
• Police responded to an appliance fire in the 8800 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 29.
• Police responded to a trespassing report in the area of Woodland Road and Hamline Avenue NE in Lexington May 30. A juvenile male was caught climbing on the water tower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.