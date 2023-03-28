The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a juvenile facility in the 7500 block of Fourth Street for an assault March 14. The officer documented the incident, and a juvenile male was charged with several crimes related to the incident.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 6400 block of Blackberry Court March 14. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied and a written warning was left regarding a parking violation.
• Officers responded to a school in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue for a disorderly student March 15. The juvenile will be charged.
• Officers responded to an assisted living facility in the 600 block of Marketplace Drive on a report of a resident with dementia attempting to leave and becoming assaultive toward staff March 15. The resident was transported to the hospital via ambulance for an evaluation.
• A resident in the 100 block of Elm Street reported fraud March 15.
• An officer responded to a reported ordinance violation on Robinson Drive March 16. Individuals were going door-to-door soliciting and it was discovered that they did not have a permit to solicit. The individuals were asked to stop soliciting.
• An officer responded to a report of fraud in the 7900 block of Marilyn Drive March 16. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a wireless violation and expired registration near the intersection of Lake Drive and Main Street March 16. The adult male driver was arrested for DWI. The male later tested at 0.08 and was charged with fourth-degree DWI and alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more within two hours.
• Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had been on fire in an attached garage in the 800 block of Fox Road March 17. No other property was damaged, and the fire is under investigation.
• An officer was requested to document a property damage accident involving a city vehicle that occurred March 17 in the 800 block of Fox Road.
• Officers responded to a business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive on a report of a customer who had become disorderly and had taken property that belonged to the bank. Officers investigated the incident, determined crimes had been committed, and arrested an adult male and an adult female. Both suspects were booked into jail.
• Officers responded to a theft in progress at a retail store in the 700 block of Apollo Drive March 17. The suspect left prior to police arrival, but store employees identified the suspect. One person was charged and trespassed from the store.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct near the I-35W and I-35E interchange. An adult female driver was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the 7900 block of Lake Drive March 17. The adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and booked into jail.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a semaphore violation and speeding near the intersection of Main Street and Lake Drive March 18. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree DWI, alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more within two hours and speeding.
• An officer received a report regarding a student who was assaulted at a school in the 300 block of Elm Street March 18. The other involved party was trespassed from the school and parents were made aware of the incident.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for driving conduct in the 8300 block of I-35E March 19. The adult male driver was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI, alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more within two hours and a wireless violation.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 8000 block of I-35E March 19. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail on an outstanding warrant. The male driver was also cited for driving after revocation and speeding.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington March 15 to check the welfare of a male. Officers subsequently located the male and attempted to assist him in finding a shelter.
• Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines March 15 on report of an intoxicated male. The male was located in a house, but had previously been reported for driving the wrong way. The male was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Officers responded to a report of harassment in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington March 15. The complainant reported that a female tenant at the apartment complex was harassing her. Officers provided the complainant with some options.
• An officer observed a driver with a revoked license driving in the area of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville March 16. The officer completed a traffic stop on the vehicle and issued the driver a citation.
• Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines March 16. A citation was issued.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville March 16 on a report of theft. The case is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to Circle Pines March 16 for a suicide attempt.
• Police received a fraud report from a resident in the 0 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines March 17.
• Police responded to the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville March 17 on report of an unconscious male. The adult male was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI and transported to the hospital.
• An abandoned dog was located in the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington March 17. The dog was transported to Otter Lake Animal Hospital.
• Officers were dispatched to the area of Firebarn Road and West Road in Circle Pines March 19 for an assault. Officers were unable to locate a fight or victims, but were later advised of a victim at an area hospital who had a stab wound. The case has been turned over to the Anoka County Criminal Investigation Division.
